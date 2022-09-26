2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid
MSRP range: $49,890
FAQ
Is the Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sorento Plug-In Hybrid has 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid. Learn more
Is the Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid reliable?
To determine whether the Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sorento Plug-In Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sorento Plug-In Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid is the 2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid SX Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,890.
Other versions include:
- SX Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A) which starts at $49,890
What are the different models of Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid?
If you're interested in the Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid, the next question is, which Sorento Plug-In Hybrid model is right for you? Sorento Plug-In Hybrid variants include SX Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 6A). For a full list of Sorento Plug-In Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2023 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Certified Pre Owned Ram 1500
- Used Toyota GR Supra 1992
- Used Acura Integra 2003
- Used Ford Expedition 1997
- Used Lamborghini Gallardo 2006
- Used Lincoln MKT 2010
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2006
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW Z4 2007
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- Audi RS 6 2022
- INFINITI QX80 2022
- Kia K5 2023
- 2023 Kia Carnival
- 2023 Convertible
- 2022 Toyota Tundra
- 2022 V60
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2022
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
- Toyota RAV4 2022
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma
- 2023 Toyota Camry
- 2022 RAV4 Hybrid
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2022
- Toyota Corolla Cross 2022
- Toyota Highlander 2022
- Toyota C-HR 2022
- 2022 Toyota Corolla
- 2022 Toyota Venza
Hot new vehicles
Automotive News
- Hyundai News
- Rivian News
- Subaru News
- Mazda News
- Dodge News
- Truck News
- Kia News
- Lincoln News
- Audi News
- Chrysler News
Other models
- New Volkswagen Passat for Sale in Temperance, MI
- New Ram 2500 for Sale in Hays, KS
- New Audi S3 for Sale in Kalispell, MT
- New Volvo V90-Cross-Country for Sale in New Iberia, LA
- New Cadillac XT5 for Sale in Independence, MO
- New Jeep Grand-Cherokee-4Xe for Sale in Miami, FL
- New Honda Pilot for Sale in Wakefield, MA
- New Chevrolet Silverado-3500Hd for Sale in Dundalk, MD
- New Ford F-450-Super-Duty for Sale in Roxboro, NC
- New Audi A6-Allroad for Sale in Little Falls, NJ
- New Mercedes-Benz Eqs for Sale in Rutherford, NJ
- New Acura RDX for Sale in Wakefield, MA
- New Hyundai Accent for Sale in Ridgewood, NY
- New Chevrolet Bolt-Euv for Sale in Neptune, NJ
- New Toyota BZ4X for Sale in Encino, CA
- New Honda Ridgeline for Sale in Mexico, ME
- New Honda Passport for Sale in Harvey, LA
- New Ram 3500 for Sale in Hazlet, NJ
- New Audi RS-5 for Sale in Mira Loma, CA
- New Lincoln Aviator for Sale in Centereach, NY
- New BMW X6 for Sale in Oxford, AL
- New BMW Alpina-B7 for Sale in Van Nuys, CA
- Used Genesis GV80 in Columbia, MD
- New Fiat 500X for Sale in Potomac, MD
- New Honda Insight for Sale in Medina, OH
- New Ram 1500 for Sale in Bloomsburg, PA
- New Genesis G90 for Sale in Gettysburg, PA
- New Jeep Grand-Cherokee-4Xe for Sale in Winter Springs, FL
- New Cadillac Ct5-V-Blackwing for Sale in Media, PA
- New Cadillac Escalade for Sale in Smithfield, VA