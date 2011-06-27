Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Convertible Consumer Reviews
Ridiculously Awesome!!!
mjeagent, 09/10/2012
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
I've had many, many, many cars. From R8's to M3's to 911's to XKR's. I couldn't imagine what i was in for when I test drove this car. There was no chance I couldn't buy it. The looks. What more can I say. It is a piece of art that you get to drive. The looks you get are priceless. It is definitely an attention getter - which isn't great sometimes. With Audi designing the interior of the car it is finally up to 2012 technological standards. Great audio system. Great shift and accelerator response. Fun to drive. Permanent smile for the rest of the day if you get a drive in with the top down.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Gallardo
Related Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner