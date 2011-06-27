Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Convertible Consumer Reviews
OMG Lamborghini-)) Thank you Italy
I have owned many cars shelby saleen gt bmw! They do not COMPARE to Lambo. Incredible acceleration pure beast! Fun factor 10+. I have Tubi exhaust it sounds like NASCAR-) Every place you go feel like celebrity & its a Photo shoot!! Worth every penny. No going back im hooked on ITALY
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love the Lambo
Absolutely beautiful automobile. So easy to drive. Accelerates really well. Sounds more amazing with the V10. Quite when you are idling and BARKS when you accelerate-best of both worlds. Interior is very comfortable - but this is a bare bones, exotic automobile. No AC, little storage room, you feel every bump in the road and YOU DON'T CARE. The steering isn't as nimble as a Ferrari, but the all-wheel drive makes up for it--sticks like glue.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Spectacular Vehicle!
Beats the Ferrari...I've owned 2--no question about it. Improved horsepower, AWD and very exotic lines--a real head turner. Frankly, more fun to drive and the e-gear is a must! Design allows to be a daily driver if that's what you want. And last...the sound--there is nothing else like it and you'll have to hear it to understand.
Sponsored cars related to the Gallardo
Related Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner