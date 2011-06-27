Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Convertible Consumer Reviews

OMG Lamborghini-)) Thank you Italy Zach Gallardo , 06/20/2016 Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 10cyl 6AM) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned many cars shelby saleen gt bmw! They do not COMPARE to Lambo. Incredible acceleration pure beast! Fun factor 10+. I have Tubi exhaust it sounds like NASCAR-) Every place you go feel like celebrity & its a Photo shoot!! Worth every penny. No going back im hooked on ITALY Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the Lambo Paulie Anthony , 07/18/2018 Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 10cyl 6M) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Absolutely beautiful automobile. So easy to drive. Accelerates really well. Sounds more amazing with the V10. Quite when you are idling and BARKS when you accelerate-best of both worlds. Interior is very comfortable - but this is a bare bones, exotic automobile. No AC, little storage room, you feel every bump in the road and YOU DON'T CARE. The steering isn't as nimble as a Ferrari, but the all-wheel drive makes up for it--sticks like glue. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value