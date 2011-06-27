  1. Home
Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Convertible Consumer Reviews

OMG Lamborghini-)) Thank you Italy

Zach Gallardo, 06/20/2016
Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 10cyl 6AM)
I have owned many cars shelby saleen gt bmw! They do not COMPARE to Lambo. Incredible acceleration pure beast! Fun factor 10+. I have Tubi exhaust it sounds like NASCAR-) Every place you go feel like celebrity & its a Photo shoot!! Worth every penny. No going back im hooked on ITALY

Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love the Lambo

Paulie Anthony, 07/18/2018
Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 10cyl 6M)
Absolutely beautiful automobile. So easy to drive. Accelerates really well. Sounds more amazing with the V10. Quite when you are idling and BARKS when you accelerate-best of both worlds. Interior is very comfortable - but this is a bare bones, exotic automobile. No AC, little storage room, you feel every bump in the road and YOU DON'T CARE. The steering isn't as nimble as a Ferrari, but the all-wheel drive makes up for it--sticks like glue.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Spectacular Vehicle!

Perform2, 06/16/2008
Beats the Ferrari...I've owned 2--no question about it. Improved horsepower, AWD and very exotic lines--a real head turner. Frankly, more fun to drive and the e-gear is a must! Design allows to be a daily driver if that's what you want. And last...the sound--there is nothing else like it and you'll have to hear it to understand.

