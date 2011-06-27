  1. Home
2017 Lamborghini Aventador Review

Pros & Cons

  • Has one of the few non-turbocharged V12s on the market
  • It is as fast as it looks
  • Extrovert styling at its most extreme
  • Uncomfortable for long trips
  • Some flexibility required for getting in and out
  • Rear visibility nonexistent
List Price Estimate
$251,560 - $283,280
Used Aventador for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Which Aventador does Edmunds recommend?

Even if they've gotten much more civilized in recent times, Lamborghinis have always had a reputation for driving like a proverbial bull in a china shop. They're low to the ground, have limited sight lines and stiff suspension, and are both physically and visually loud, as well as require the driver to adapt to the car. Having said that, all Aventadors benefit from Lamborghini's custom-order program and feature modern touches such as navigation and launch control.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you heard a car had a carbon-fiber monocoque, a mid-mounted engine, carbon-ceramic brakes and rocker-arm-style suspension, you might think it's a race car, right? But what if it also had a naturally aspirated V12 engine, all-wheel drive, swing-up doors and aggressive bodywork? That's the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador. It's unique in the realm of supercars and does not need any introduction.

2017 Lamborghini Aventador models

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 is available as a coupe or as a roadster with removable top. The Aventador SV LP 750-4 — the SV means Superveloce or literally "super fast" — is available in both coupe and roadster form as well. It weighs less and possesses increased power and more aggressive aerodynamic styling in the form of a front splitter, rear diffuser and gigantic wing.

With a 6.5-liter V12 engine, the Aventador LP 700-4 sends 700 horsepower and 508 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels via a seven-speed, single-clutch automatic transmission. Also available as an open-top convertible, the Aventador boasts a carbon-fiber monocoque in a mid-engine configuration and rocker-arm suspension. Trademark swing-up doors reveal a fighter-plane-cockpit inspired interior.

Racy exterior colors, such as Arancio Argos and Giallo Orion, can be complemented with two-tone leather interior concepts called Sportivo and Elegante. A rearview camera is available, and like many luxury sedans, Lamborghini has a custom-build program called Ad Personam that can handle special requests.

If the standard Aventador doesn't provide enough downforce or grip for you, the Aventador SV LP 750-4 may provide you with the performance you're looking for. Its V12 engine produces, you guessed it, 750 hp and 508 lb-ft of torque to all four center-lock wheels. The SV weighs approximately 100 pounds less than a comparable standard Aventador. The bodywork on the SV is practically right off a race car; it has carbon-fiber door panels and rear wing, as well as rockers and fenders in a version of carbon-fiber sheets called SMC, or sheet molding compound (essentially injection-molded carbon fiber). The inside features more carbon fiber in the doors and bucket seats, as well as the deletion of the infotainment system and sound-deadening material. Combined with the weight-loss program, the SV also includes magnetorheological dampers, downforce-generating front and rear fascia, as well as a gigantic rear diffuser and wing.

And finally, if you want to have the most ridiculous experience, Lamborghini offers the Aventador SV as a roadster. And, yes, you can also get the SV in whatever color combinations your mind can muster.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Non-turbocharged V12s are dying out. Thankfully, the Aventador arguably has the best. It's inherently smooth and insanely powerful, and the shriek from the exhaust and intake at 8,000 rpm is to be savored. Steering is heavy and direct, and the gear changes race carlike.

Comfort

The Aventador is not a touring car, but the cockpit and controls are laid out logically and it's actually easy to just get in and operate. Ergonomically, it's a race car, and the sound signature may not be appreciated by your neighbors.

Interior

Do you like cockpit-like interiors? If so, the Aventador should satisfy you. You interface with the car through loads of mechanical switches. Then there are the swing-up doors. They look great but don't really make it easier to get in or out.

Utility

There's no convenient place to put your wallet or purse and phone (which cannot be in your pocket), and the front trunk is small. But utility is not why you're buying an Aventador.

Technology

Technology is all over the place on the Aventador, but most of it is there to service the driving experience. We're just thankful it has a stereo and Bluetooth.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
700 hp @ 8250 rpm
See all Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Aventador models:

Carbon-Fiber Monocoque
Surrounds passengers with a rigid and strong safety cell, allowing the crumple zones to absorb energy.
Electronic Stability Program
Helps prevent spinouts before they start. By selectively applying the brakes to specific wheels, ESP can prevent a car from spinning out.
Knee Airbags
Help keep passengers from submarining under the seat belt caused by a reclined seating position.

More about the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador

Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador Overview

The Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador is offered in the following submodels: Aventador Coupe, Aventador Convertible. Available styles include LP 700-4 2dr Coupe AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM), LP 700-4 Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM), LP 750-4 Superveloce 2dr Coupe AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM), and LP 750-4 Superveloce Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM).

