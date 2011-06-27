2017 Lamborghini Aventador Review
Pros & Cons
- Has one of the few non-turbocharged V12s on the market
- It is as fast as it looks
- Extrovert styling at its most extreme
- Uncomfortable for long trips
- Some flexibility required for getting in and out
- Rear visibility nonexistent
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Aventador does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
2017 Lamborghini Aventador models
The Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 is available as a coupe or as a roadster with removable top. The Aventador SV LP 750-4 — the SV means Superveloce or literally "super fast" — is available in both coupe and roadster form as well. It weighs less and possesses increased power and more aggressive aerodynamic styling in the form of a front splitter, rear diffuser and gigantic wing.
With a 6.5-liter V12 engine, the Aventador LP 700-4 sends 700 horsepower and 508 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels via a seven-speed, single-clutch automatic transmission. Also available as an open-top convertible, the Aventador boasts a carbon-fiber monocoque in a mid-engine configuration and rocker-arm suspension. Trademark swing-up doors reveal a fighter-plane-cockpit inspired interior.
Racy exterior colors, such as Arancio Argos and Giallo Orion, can be complemented with two-tone leather interior concepts called Sportivo and Elegante. A rearview camera is available, and like many luxury sedans, Lamborghini has a custom-build program called Ad Personam that can handle special requests.
If the standard Aventador doesn't provide enough downforce or grip for you, the Aventador SV LP 750-4 may provide you with the performance you're looking for. Its V12 engine produces, you guessed it, 750 hp and 508 lb-ft of torque to all four center-lock wheels. The SV weighs approximately 100 pounds less than a comparable standard Aventador. The bodywork on the SV is practically right off a race car; it has carbon-fiber door panels and rear wing, as well as rockers and fenders in a version of carbon-fiber sheets called SMC, or sheet molding compound (essentially injection-molded carbon fiber). The inside features more carbon fiber in the doors and bucket seats, as well as the deletion of the infotainment system and sound-deadening material. Combined with the weight-loss program, the SV also includes magnetorheological dampers, downforce-generating front and rear fascia, as well as a gigantic rear diffuser and wing.
And finally, if you want to have the most ridiculous experience, Lamborghini offers the Aventador SV as a roadster. And, yes, you can also get the SV in whatever color combinations your mind can muster.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Aventador models:
- Carbon-Fiber Monocoque
- Surrounds passengers with a rigid and strong safety cell, allowing the crumple zones to absorb energy.
- Electronic Stability Program
- Helps prevent spinouts before they start. By selectively applying the brakes to specific wheels, ESP can prevent a car from spinning out.
- Knee Airbags
- Help keep passengers from submarining under the seat belt caused by a reclined seating position.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Aventador
Related Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan
- Lamborghini Huracan 2019
- Lamborghini Aventador 2019