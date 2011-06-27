With a 6.5-liter V12 engine, the Aventador LP 700-4 sends 700 horsepower and 508 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels via a seven-speed, single-clutch automatic transmission. Also available as an open-top convertible, the Aventador boasts a carbon-fiber monocoque in a mid-engine configuration and rocker-arm suspension. Trademark swing-up doors reveal a fighter-plane-cockpit inspired interior.

Racy exterior colors, such as Arancio Argos and Giallo Orion, can be complemented with two-tone leather interior concepts called Sportivo and Elegante. A rearview camera is available, and like many luxury sedans, Lamborghini has a custom-build program called Ad Personam that can handle special requests.

If the standard Aventador doesn't provide enough downforce or grip for you, the Aventador SV LP 750-4 may provide you with the performance you're looking for. Its V12 engine produces, you guessed it, 750 hp and 508 lb-ft of torque to all four center-lock wheels. The SV weighs approximately 100 pounds less than a comparable standard Aventador. The bodywork on the SV is practically right off a race car; it has carbon-fiber door panels and rear wing, as well as rockers and fenders in a version of carbon-fiber sheets called SMC, or sheet molding compound (essentially injection-molded carbon fiber). The inside features more carbon fiber in the doors and bucket seats, as well as the deletion of the infotainment system and sound-deadening material. Combined with the weight-loss program, the SV also includes magnetorheological dampers, downforce-generating front and rear fascia, as well as a gigantic rear diffuser and wing.

And finally, if you want to have the most ridiculous experience, Lamborghini offers the Aventador SV as a roadster. And, yes, you can also get the SV in whatever color combinations your mind can muster.