Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 1,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$445,977
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY - EXTRAORDINARY POWER - REFUSE TO COMPROMISE - CUSTOM EXHAUST - CLEAR BRA - AGGRESSIVE LEASE AND FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUF3ZD6HLA06123
Stock: LD293A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 2,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$429,995
Private Collection Motors - Costa Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUF3ZD3HLA05673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$459,000
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this low mile 2017 Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster finished in the pearl "Giallo Orion" exterior paint over a Nero Cosmus leather and alcantara interior with Yellow accenting. This stunning SV Roadster features the Dianthus Forged Wheels in Gloss Black, Carbon Fiber Hard Top, Small SV Logo Painted on Sides, Transparent Engine Cover, X-Frame and T-Engine in Carbon Fiber, Lamborghini Branding Package, Footplate in Carbon Fiber, Fixed Rear Intakes in Carbon Fiber, Rear View Camera, plus much more. Our Factory Certified Technicians have completed Lamborghini's 150-Point Selezione safety inspection on this SV. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUT3ZD7HLA05619
Stock: HLA05619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 1,548 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$379,000
Hubbard Auto Center - Scottsdale / Arizona
***Additional photos and video on our website** 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Miura One of the best colors and well equipped with the following: 1 of 50 Miura Homage Editions In The WORLD! 7 Speed ISR Gearbox + Reverse Permanent 4WD with Haldex system Monocoque in Carbon Fiber Front and Rear Push-Road Suspension System Power Vacuum Brake System with ABS Carbon-ceramic Brakes Electronic Parking Brake ESC System Bi-xenon Headlights with Washer Automatic Air Conditioning Heated and Electrically Folding External Mirrors Lamborghini Sound Multifunction Steering Wheel Fully Electric and Heated Seats T-shaped Engine Cover in Carbon Fiber Carbon Fiber Engine Bay X Frame in Carbon Fiber Garage Door Opener Fire Extinguisher Miura Homage Interior $6,440.00 Ad Personam Exterior $79,660.00 And so much more, call today for additional details Many more high-quality photos and video on our website hubbardautocenter.com A majority our business is with clients that are out of state and satisfaction is essential. The condition of each of our vehicles is guaranteed and put in writing. Buy with confidence knowing you're getting a vehicle we are going to stand behind! All our cars are kept indoors and shown by appointment only. To view a complete list of inventory and additional photos and video please visit our website. Please contact Mark Hubbard @ 800-839-4490 for more information. Facility - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mark Hubbard at 602-535-2426 or mhubbard@hubbardautocenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZD1HLA05877
Stock: 899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 8,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$438,880
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this locally owned 2017 Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster finished in the pearl "Balloon White" exterior paint over a Nero Cosmus Alcantara interior. This SV Roadster is one of only 500 examples produced worldwide and features Transparent Engine Covers, Dianthus 20/21" Forged Wheels in Gloss Black, X-Frame & T-Engine in Carbon Fiber, Ceramic Brakes w/ Calipers in Red, MR Suspension, SV Interior Color Upon Request, Lamborghini Sound, Travel Package, Rear View Camera, and much more. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. Lamborghini's 150-Point Selezione safety inspection has been completed by our Factory Certified Technicians. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUT3ZD0HLA06241
Stock: HLA06241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$399,888
Lamborghini Houston - Houston / Texas
Branding Package Lamborghini Sound Fully Electric and Heated Seats T Shaped Engine Cover Exterior Details in Carbon Garage Door Opener Fire Estinguisher Park Assist Pirelli Edition Pack GGT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZD4GLA04560
Stock: CGLA04560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 2,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$389,999
Lamborghini Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Lamborghini Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Pirelli Edition as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Grigio Liqueo Metallic/Nero Nemesis Matt exterior paint and Nero Ade interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Pirelli Edition Pack- Fully Electric and Heated Seats- Interior Carbon Fiber- Multifunction Steering WheelRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1641 miles below market average!Lamborghini Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Lamborghini Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Pre-Owned Lamborghinis. These include the current model range of Aventador Coupe and Roadster, Huracan Coupe and Spyder and past models such as Gallardo, Diablo and Murcielago. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZD8GLA04657
Stock: 6874UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 2,489 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$374,888
Lamborghini Houston - Houston / Texas
Lamborghini Houston is proud to offer this beautiful * 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster * in Verde Ithaca over a Nero Ade interior with 2,489 miles. The Aventador Roadster is powered by a 6.5L V12Â producing 700 hp and 509 lb-ft of torque through an All Wheel Drive system and a 7-Speed ISR Automatic Transmission.Â This Aventador Roadster is further enhanced with the following: Interior Q Citura Rims Dine Forged Branding Package Transparent Engine Full Leather Interior Lamborghini Sound Contrast Stitching Fully Electric and Heated Roof Lining and Pillar Garage Door Opener Fire Extinguisher Park Assist â Lamborghini Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. We offer an extensive range of superb, low mile exotic and luxury automobiles. Our dealership features a beautiful Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, detail department, and Lamborghini accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange Enclosed Transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Financing is also available. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *13921 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. You will meet the friendliest group of car enthusiasts anywhere!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZD6GLA04477
Stock: PGLA04477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 3,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$379,995
Larson Cadillac - Fife / Washington
Bianco Canopus Matt/Nero Aldebaran 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Pirelli Edition AWD 7-Speed Automatic V12 ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Larson Motor Company has over 800 quality pre-owned cars & trucks in stock to choose from!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZD3GLA04517
Stock: AP3764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 1,890 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$387,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Balloon White exterior paint and Black interior.Other manufacturer options include:- $514,475 Original MSRP- Pearl Effect - Balloon White- Q-Citua Stitch- Red Brake Calpers- Red Stitching- X Frame in Carbon Fiber- Interior Carbon Fiber- Ad Personam Interior- Transparent Engine CoverO'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZD6GLA05113
Stock: 2656UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$439,998
Herb Chambers Alfa Romeo of Boston - Wayland / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Lamborghini Aventador includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSPARENT ENGINE BONNET, WHEELS: 20' FR 21' RR DIANTHUS FORGED SILVER: black bolt, FULLY ELECTRIC HEATED SEATS: power adjustment in horizontal and vertical direction, 2-way lumbar support and seat heating function, VISIBILITY LIGHT PACKAGE: LED light on the kick plate, LED light under the dashboard (foot light), LED light on the door handle opener and auto dimming interior rear view mirror (including compass indicator), STYLE PACKAGE: the following painted in high gloss black: front lip, rear view mirrors, engine bonnet outline and exhaust pipe frame, BLACK BRAKE CALIPERS, TRAVEL PACKAGE. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. Lamborghini S with Grigio Titans Matt exterior and Nero Ade interior features a 12 Cylinder Engine with 729 HP at 8400 RPM*. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUV4ZD6KLA07966
Stock: R02636B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 11,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$299,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Bianco Canopus exterior paint and Nero interior. Other manufacturer options include: ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, and Traction control. AWD 7-Speed Automated Manual with ISR V12 ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* The flagship offering from Lamborghini, the Aventador has uncompromisingly crisp contours which are the essence of the Lamborghini brand. The fearless body rests upon 19 inch front and 20 inch rear silver alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli P-Zero tires. A power operated rear spoiler not only looks fierce, but it also provides a tangible aerodynamic benefit to the Aventador's performance. A transparent engine bonnet will allow everyone to see the centerpiece which powers your Lamborghini. The interior of the Aventador is as much of a masterpiece as the outside. Trimmed in high quality leather, unicolor contrast stitching adds another esthetic flair by adding high contrast stitch lines which beautifully clash with supple quality of the leather. To ensure that you are always in an entertained state, a Multimedia HMI system with navigation is there to keep you company. This system features an LCD display, traffic information, iPod connection, USB port, and Bluetooth connectivity. The brilliant performance of the Aventador is granted by its 6.5L SMPI V12 engine. This behemoth of power has a maximum output of 700 HP @ 8,250 RPM and a 0-60 MPH time of 3.0 seconds. The Haldex Generation IV all-wheel drive system comes standard. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with manual override via paddle shifters drives the gearbox. With great powers comes with the need for great stopping power and the dual-circuit 4-wheel disc brakes, with 6-piston front calipers and 4-piston rear calipers is more than enough. Finally, the Lamborghini Aventador features a series of airbags to ensure that you are protected. These include dual side-impact head and thorax airbags and dual front knee airbags. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZD0FLA03325
Stock: 2648UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 3,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$329,900
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this 1-Owner 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster finished in the metallic "Nero Pegaso" exterior paint over a Nero Ade leather interior with Q-Citura stitching. This highly optioned Aventador features Front Exterior Carbon Fiber, Rear Exterior Carbon Fiber, Hard Top in High Gloss Black, Exterior Details in Carbon Fiber, T-Shaped Engine Cover in Carbon Fiber, Carbon Fiber Engine Bay, Dione Forged Wheels in Grey Finish, Transparent Engine Cover, Full Interior Carbon Fiber, Lamborghini Branding Package, Fully Electric and Heated Seats, plus much more. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZD3FLA03642
Stock: FLA03642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 10,825 miles
$269,500
Celebrity Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZDXFLA03817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,034 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$264,995
Midwestern Auto Group - Dublin / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUC1ZD2FLA03682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,552 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$339,990
Platinum Motor Cars - Northbrook / Illinois
* 2014 LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR LP 700-4 ROADSTER * * ORIGINAL MSRP $497,235.00 * * BIANCO CANOPUS MATTE FINISH $14,000 * * NERO ADE LEATHER SEAT TRIM * UPHOLSTERY IN HIGH-QUALITY NATURAL LEATHER * DIONE FORGED ALLOY WHEELS IN GLOSS BLACK $8,600 * FRONT WHEEL 20 x 9 REAR WHEEL 21 x 13 FRONT TIRES P255/30ZR20 REAR TIRES P335/30ZR21 * TRANSPARENT ENGINE COVER $7,500 * * HEATED ELECTRIC COMFORT SEATS $4,200 * ELECTRICAL LONGITUDINAL BACKREST HEIGHT & LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT MANUAL FOLDING & FIVE HEATING LEVELS * MULTIFUNCTIONAL PERFORATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL $1,540 * * T-SHAPED CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVER $2,500 * * REAR VIEW CAMERA $4,900 * FRONT & REARD PARKING DISTANCE SENSORS * BRANDING PACKAGE with LEATHER $1,130 * * AD PERSONA INTERIOR $2,660 * * HOME LINK $560 * PERIPHERAL INTERIOR MONITORING ANTI-THEFT PROTECTION * GAS GUZZLER TAX $4,500 * - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Sales at 630-832-3300 or sales@platinum-motorcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZDXELA02812
Stock: PLT2027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 4,661 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$326,778
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- THIS SUPER CAR IS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING - PERFECT PEDIGREE - ONE 100 EVER MADE - A COLLECTIBLE! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 720-4 50 Anniversario with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUD2ZD3ELA02333
Stock: R554A-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 6,107 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$299,880
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- THIS ITALIAN SUPER CAR IS LIKE NEW IN EVERY WAY - PERFECT PEDIGREE - CALL NOW TO ARRANGE A PRIVATE SHOWING AND EXTENDED TEST DRIVE! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZHWUR1ZDXELA02308
Stock: GC2270A-S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
