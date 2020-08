Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador for Sale Near Me

Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWUF3ZD6HLA06123

Stock: LD293A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020