Vehicle overview

The 2014 Lamborghini Aventador generates some impressive numbers. With a 6.5-liter V12 engine making 690 horsepower, it reaches 60 mph in less than 3 seconds on its way to a 217 mph top speed. Let's not forget about the $400,000 price of admission either. Figures like these firmly plant the Aventador in the supercar stratosphere, right where it belongs.

This year, to celebrate Lamborghini's 50-year anniversary, a limited-edition Aventador LP720-4 50 Anniversario is available to 100 lucky (and wealthy) clients. It ups horsepower marginally and comes with significant aerodynamic upgrades, but performance is estimated to be identical to the standard Aventador. For the $500,000 plus you'd shell out for the Anniversario, you're basically getting a more collectible version. And bragging rights.

Regardless of which Aventador you might be considering, you're sure to turn plenty of heads. Whether it's moving or not, it's a futuristic stunner. Unfortunately, the drawbacks also span the lineup. Most prominently, the stiff ride quality may redefine what harsh means to some drivers. Lack of visibility is also something for potential owners to take into account, as is the related difficulty associated with maneuvering the ultra-wide Aventador on tight roads or in parking lots. There's also the deplorable fuel economy, although we're guessing you're not terribly concerned about that.

At this level of price and performance, there's little that competes with the 2014 Lamborghini Aventador. The Ferrari F12 is sure to deliver the same wallop of acceleration and exclusivity, though it's not as outrageously styled as the Lamborghini. To outdo it, you'd have to shell out more than a cool million for a Bugatti Veyron or McLaren P1. To be honest, unless you live on the Eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula, any of these cars make a very strong statement. We should all be so lucky.