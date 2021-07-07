  1. Home
2022 Lamborghini Aventador

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $498,258
  • LP 780-4 Ultimae is more powerful than the SVJ, but does without the wild styling
  • Limited to 350 coupes and 250 roadsters
  • Part of the first Aventador generation introduced for 2012
2022 Lamborghini Aventador Review
A Swan Song for Lambo's Free-Breathing V12
Cameron Rogers
7/7/2021
What is the Aventador?

While the majority of nameplates are redesigned or renewed every five years or so, supercars generally have a longer shelf life. Case in point: the 2022 Lamborghini Aventador, which has been in production for over a decade. But the march of progress cannot be ignored, and in the days where a road-legal electric family sedan can rocket from zero to 60 mph in under 2 seconds, a naturally aspirated V12 starts to feel a little last-century.

The Aventador's time is almost up, and Lamborghini is sending out its flagship two-door with a cacophony of snorts and roars. The Aventador's final form is the LP 780-4 Ultimae, which takes the incredible performance of the Aventador SVJ and pares down that model's look-at-me styling. It's limited to 350 coupes and 250 roadsters, so prospective buyers looking to own a piece of history (the Aventador's replacement will still be a V12, but with a plug-in hybrid component) should put in their orders now.

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is powered by Lamborghini's tried-and-true 6.5-liter V12. It develops 769 horsepower in this application — 10 more hp than the SVJ — but mirrors the SVJ's 531 lb-ft of torque. Both vehicles also share a zero-to-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds, all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering.

While the Ultimae does without the SVJ's trademark wing, it does have a few styling cues that differentiate it from other Aventadors — namely, the red aero accents in the front grille. The interior is graced with a numbered production plaque on the front pillar near the driver's door. There's also an arrow-shaped motif that starts on the comfort-oriented seats (taken from the Aventador S) and is optionally available to continue through the dashboard. Standard carbon-fiber trim inside and out gives the Ultimae an even racier look — an element that is carried over to the roadster's optional glossy carbon roof panels.

All in all, the LP 780-4 is a fitting tribute to a company that built its reputation on naturally aspirated 12-cylinder engines. The Aventador's replacement has a lot to live up to.

The 2022 Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae will be the last Lamborghini with 12 free-breathing cylinders. It's a fitting swan song.

