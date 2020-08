Used 2014 Lamborghini Aventador for Sale Near Me

Platinum Motor Cars - Northbrook / Illinois

* 2014 LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR LP 700-4 ROADSTER * * ORIGINAL MSRP $497,235.00 * * BIANCO CANOPUS MATTE FINISH $14,000 * * NERO ADE LEATHER SEAT TRIM * UPHOLSTERY IN HIGH-QUALITY NATURAL LEATHER * DIONE FORGED ALLOY WHEELS IN GLOSS BLACK $8,600 * FRONT WHEEL 20 x 9 REAR WHEEL 21 x 13 FRONT TIRES P255/30ZR20 REAR TIRES P335/30ZR21 * TRANSPARENT ENGINE COVER $7,500 * * HEATED ELECTRIC COMFORT SEATS $4,200 * ELECTRICAL LONGITUDINAL BACKREST HEIGHT & LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT MANUAL FOLDING & FIVE HEATING LEVELS * MULTIFUNCTIONAL PERFORATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL $1,540 * * T-SHAPED CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVER $2,500 * * REAR VIEW CAMERA $4,900 * FRONT & REARD PARKING DISTANCE SENSORS * BRANDING PACKAGE with LEATHER $1,130 * * AD PERSONA INTERIOR $2,660 * * HOME LINK $560 * PERIPHERAL INTERIOR MONITORING ANTI-THEFT PROTECTION * GAS GUZZLER TAX $4,500 * - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Sales at 630-832-3300 or sales@platinum-motorcars.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWUR1ZDXELA02812

Stock: PLT2027

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020