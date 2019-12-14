Used 2014 Lamborghini Aventador for Sale Near Me

O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California

O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Bianco Canopus exterior paint and Nero interior. Other manufacturer options include: ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, and Traction control. AWD 7-Speed Automated Manual with ISR V12 ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* The flagship offering from Lamborghini, the Aventador has uncompromisingly crisp contours which are the essence of the Lamborghini brand. The fearless body rests upon 19 inch front and 20 inch rear silver alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli P-Zero tires. A power operated rear spoiler not only looks fierce, but it also provides a tangible aerodynamic benefit to the Aventador's performance. A transparent engine bonnet will allow everyone to see the centerpiece which powers your Lamborghini. The interior of the Aventador is as much of a masterpiece as the outside. Trimmed in high quality leather, unicolor contrast stitching adds another esthetic flair by adding high contrast stitch lines which beautifully clash with supple quality of the leather. To ensure that you are always in an entertained state, a Multimedia HMI system with navigation is there to keep you company. This system features an LCD display, traffic information, iPod connection, USB port, and Bluetooth connectivity. The brilliant performance of the Aventador is granted by its 6.5L SMPI V12 engine. This behemoth of power has a maximum output of 700 HP @ 8,250 RPM and a 0-60 MPH time of 3.0 seconds. The Haldex Generation IV all-wheel drive system comes standard. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with manual override via paddle shifters drives the gearbox. With great powers comes with the need for great stopping power and the dual-circuit 4-wheel disc brakes, with 6-piston front calipers and 4-piston rear calipers is more than enough. Finally, the Lamborghini Aventador features a series of airbags to ensure that you are protected. These include dual side-impact head and thorax airbags and dual front knee airbags. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZHWUC1ZD0FLA03325

Stock: 2648UC

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020