Used 2014 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

I've seen some other reviews here that are not particularly generous. I've owned three Kias prior to my current (just acquired) 2014 Kia Sportage. The first two were 2006 and 2007 Kia Spectras (purchased new), both had very comfortable seats, drove well, the 2006 was totaled when I was hit head on (thankfully, the airbags deployed and I wasn't injured in the least). I had the 2007 for 4 years before I decided to purchase a larger vehicle to use for transporting event equipment for my small business. I purchased a 2011 Kia Sportage (new) and while it served most of my needs, I found the front bucket seats to be VERY uncomfortable compared to the Spectra seats. I sold my 2011 Kia Sportage recently and purchased a used 2014 Kia Sportage with only 12K miles on it. The previous owner traded it in citing complaints with the engine. Kia replaced the engine with new, and I picked up the car soon after. So far, I absolutely LOVE the 2014 Kia Sportage! The body went through something of a change since 2011...the front grill is much snazzier (beehive pattern, as opposed to the old straight lines on the 2011). The wheels are much better quality and have an improved look to them. The seats are a LOT more comfortable than the seats in the 2011 Sportage, although still not quite as comfortable as the seats in the Spectra, which was more of an economy car (go figure). The 2014 drives much more smoothly than the 2011; it's quieter, and feels more solid (including the way the doors close--less of a "clang", more of a heavy "clunk". The transition between gears on the 2014 is smoother than the 2011. Bluetooth is MUCH improved in the 2014...the voice is soothing, not irritatingly loud and annoying like the Bluetooth voice in the 2011. I've also noticed that it is much more accurate in terms of interpreting my commands. I like the upgraded buttons on the stereo console--they look sharp, not cheap. The 2014 I purchased has the same parking sensors that the 2011 did, but it also has the backup camera that comes on when you put the car in reverse. This is a feature I had wanted in the 2011, but they wanted another $2500 for it, so I opted not to get it at the time. The 2011 also came with mud flaps, but at the price of $300, I told them to take them off...I wasn't going to pay for them. The 2014 has the flaps, and I like the look as well as the functionality. Overall, I'm very pleased with the 2014 Kia Sportage so far. However, if you previously had a higher quality SUV/Crossover, you will notice the difference and you may not be impressed. For me, the value one gets with the standard features on a Kia, as well as the safety rating and the warranty, make Kia an excellent buy, and I am a loyal Kia owner. (And, no one paid me to say that. Lol.) Update: I've had my 2014 Kia Sportage a while now and I'm still very pleased with it. The braking is much smoother than it was on the 2011 Sportage, and it still drives so much better than the 2011. I did have an issue with a sound that seemed to be emanting from the muffler since I last posted, it turned out that there was a break in a solder joint. Took it in to the dealership for service, and they took care of it right away, no problem. I'm happy to say that the service department at the Kia dealership has been excellent so far (I started going to a dealership a little further from me). Overall, I'm still quite pleased with my 2014 Sportage.

I bought a new Kia Sportage in 2009 without knowing much about the line or manufacturer, however they had great rebate incentives and a solid warranty. At 96,000 miles, after only routine maintenance and new tires, I traded it in for this upgraded version. After two years of driving my 2014 Sportage SX, I still enjoy it every time behind the wheel. The quality and safety are reliable and the same as I expected, fuel economy could probably be a little better, however I bought this one because of the turbo and it does impact the performance. For those saying it has stiff suspension, you are correct, because it's the sportier design with the turbo the suspension is stiffer for the sport performance and handling. The fuel economy is better when I use the eco mode button, however that's not why I bought the SX. It's a small SUV which works well for hauling kids and groceries with average fuel efficiency, in my opinion, and does the job of something expected in this range of vehicles. I've not had any trouble getting around in the Minnesota winters with it driving on ice and snow, although it doesn't like the extremely cold weather and the fuel use does increase driving below freezing. Why I still enjoy driving it though is not the reliability and safety it provides; it's because of the turbo and the giddyup with which this car moves. It's just fun to drive. Perhaps it's just me because this is the first car I've had with a turbo that can get up and go while cutting in and out of traffic or around curves without feeling like it's getting too tippy. It looks sharp, the interior features are great for the vehicle, ventilated seats are nice in the hot summer with the leather, but not a deal breaker. If you purchase this thinking it's comparable to luxury SUV's out there because it's the top Sportage model, then you'll be disappointed. If you want something still affordable with some nice perks that is fun to drive, then this might be the vehicle for you. UPDATE 12/2018 at 55,000 miles: After four years of owning this car I still enjoy driving it! Still has plenty of giddyup and gets around like new with no struggles in poor weather. Haven't had any maintenance issues or mechanical troubles other than replacing the tires. Would buy again!

The 2014 Sportage has meet my needs and expectations, I really love it! The compact size is perfect, the interior & exterior design is great and It's a smooth ride that handles very well, doesn't feel clunky at all. So far, its been very reliable with no major issues to report!

manual trans was very smooth, but almost geared too low; you could easily drive in 6th gear (overdrive!) at 40 mph, and 1st gear --withiut a heavy load or trailer -- was basically unnecessary. Vehicle was very stable on the road (and off).