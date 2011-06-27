Used 1995 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews

dirtroaddave , 05/29/2003

Considering the low price I paid new for this vehicle it has been great value as well as comfortable convenient and fun to drive. I like the interior layout which is more like a car than a truck and the higher seat position is perfect for me not too high like many trucks or too low like all cars. It's ideal for a single person or couple plus gear to go and explore the great american west. Gets reasonable highway mileage but can go anywhere.