Used 1995 Kia Sportage SUV Consumer Reviews
Fun Versatile Runabout/SUV
Considering the low price I paid new for this vehicle it has been great value as well as comfortable convenient and fun to drive. I like the interior layout which is more like a car than a truck and the higher seat position is perfect for me not too high like many trucks or too low like all cars. It's ideal for a single person or couple plus gear to go and explore the great american west. Gets reasonable highway mileage but can go anywhere.
it's alright not so bad
if running above 65 miles noisy.doesn't accelerate that quick
Fun to drive
I love my Kia sportage. It is fun to drive and I have put 21,000 miles on it in the last 11 months. It now has 157,000 miles on it and never had a minites trouble out of it. Signed Frankie Goff
Do not purchase this car
You couldnt pay me to take this car after the problems Ive been thru.
owner
I found this sport utility to have better aceleration and quickness than the RAV and Honda Civic. A little trucky drive, but very good and economical.
