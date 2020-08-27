Used 1995 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me
- 232,742 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
New Arrival! This model has many valuable options -Power Locks -Power Windows Automatic Transmission On top of that, it has many safety features Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 310 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Kia Sportage with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJB723525157088
Stock: K20415A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,984$3,666 Below Market
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours. Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience. Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC7K7492890
Stock: 5492890F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- certified
2020 Kia Sportage LX7,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,950$4,662 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**LX**AWD**LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ELIGIBLE**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING KIA WARRANTY**TRADE WELCOME**FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH NO MONTHLY PAYMENTS UP TO 90 DAYS**)) 2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 22/26 City/Highway MPG, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Manual Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power steering, Power windows, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC3L7738478
Stock: KC3208
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 24,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,985$5,578 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC8H7225618
Stock: 6087P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 29,605 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,198$3,450 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2017 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV, is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: 6 Speakers,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM,CD player,Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM,Air Conditioning,Rear window defroster,Power steering,Power windows,Remote keyless entry,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Four wheel independent suspension,Speed-sensing steering,Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS brakes,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Front anti-roll bar,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Overhead airbag,Rear anti-roll bar,Brake assist,Electronic Stability Control,Exterior Parking Camera Rear,Delay-off headlights,Fully automatic headlights,Panic alarm,Security system,Speed control,Bumpers: body-color,Power door mirrors,Spoiler,Carpet Floor Mats,Cloth Seat Trim,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Front reading lights,Illuminated entry,Outside temperature display,Overhead console,Passenger vanity mirror,Rear seat center armrest,Tachometer,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Trip computer,Front Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest, and Split folding rear seat. This Kia includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels. Our Sportage LX is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC0H7243386
Stock: 243386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,990$4,038 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**LX**AWD**LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**TILT & TELESCOPING WHEEL**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ELIGIBLE**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING KIA WARRANTY**TRADE WELCOME**FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH NO MONTHLY PAYMENTS UP TO 90 DAYS**)) 2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 22/26 City/Highway MPG, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Manual Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC7L7678995
Stock: KC3212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,058 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,998$3,981 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2017 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV, is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: 6 Speakers,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM,CD player,Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM,Air Conditioning,Rear window defroster,Power steering,Power windows,Remote keyless entry,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Four wheel independent suspension,Speed-sensing steering,Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS brakes,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Front anti-roll bar,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Overhead airbag,Rear anti-roll bar,Brake assist,Electronic Stability Control,Exterior Parking Camera Rear,Delay-off headlights,Fully automatic headlights,Panic alarm,Security system,Speed control,Bumpers: body-color,Power door mirrors,Spoiler,Carpet Floor Mats,Cloth Seat Trim,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Front reading lights,Illuminated entry,Outside temperature display,Overhead console,Passenger vanity mirror,Rear seat center armrest,Tachometer,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Trip computer,Front Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest, and Split folding rear seat. This Kia includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels. Our Sportage LX is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC8H7033196
Stock: 033196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$18,321$3,060 Below Market
Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kansas City / Kansas
CLEAN CAR FAX, ONE OWNER, 124 Point Mechanical Inspection, Fully Detailed, Non-Smoker, Handsfree/Bluetooth intergration, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, USB PORTAL, AUX PORTAL, LED LIGHTS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, 17 '' WHEELS, CHROME WHEELS, Automatic Headlamps. CARFAX One-Owner.2020 Kia Sportage Black Cherry Pearl LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V23/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC0L7688722
Stock: P688722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 19,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,587$5,102 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Farmington - Farmington / Utah
CARFAX 1-Owner. ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAV, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot, Lane Keep, EX TECHNOLOGY PKG, Alloy Wheels. We Offer a Wide Range of Financing Solutions and Trade-in's are Welcome.SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM MERCEDES-BENZ OF FARMINGTON?Mercedes-Benz of Farmington is a state-of-the-art facility that reflects the pristine quality of the brand we sell. Stop into our dealership to browse around our inventory or pick our your new luxury car today at 555 N. West Bourne Circle in Farmington, UT or call us at (801) 447-3300.OPTION PACKAGESEX TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Ventilated Front Seats, Front & Rear Park Assist System, Compact Spare Tire, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 8-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat, height adjuster, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror w/Homelink & Compass, Panoramic Sunroof, power sunshade, LED Interior Lighting, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Navigation, 8 speakers, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth wireless technology, wireless phone charger and UVO link w/navigation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCACXL7701604
Stock: 5MP0104A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 32,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,785$4,781 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC4H7265890
Stock: 6130A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 23,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,200$3,432 Below Market
Andy Mohr Chevrolet - Plainfield / Indiana
*Free Delivery within 250 miles* Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *Off Lease*, *1 Owner*, *Accident Free CARFAX History Report*, *Great Service History*, *USB Port*, *Bluetooth*, *Backup Camera*, *Power Package*, *Alloy Wheels*, *Reduced Price*, *Must See*, Sportage LX, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, AWD, Black Cherry, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim or CleanTex Anti-Soil Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Black Cherry 2017 Kia Sportage LX 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V AWDOdometer is 4852 miles below market average! Reviews: * Rides smoothly over bumps; quiet interior at highway speeds; spacious seating front and rear; attractive dashboard layout with many appealing features; feels nimble around turns. Source: EdmundsCome see the all new beautiful Andy Mohr Chevrolet showroom in Plainfield, Indiana where you get MOHR FOR YOUR MONEY! Not all customers will qualify for all rebates. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC7H7238136
Stock: PV11023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- certified
2020 Kia Sportage LX11,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,500
Vanguard Kia of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Contingent upon dealer acceptance of terms. Terms may vary. Certification and additional reconditioning fees may apply.Kia Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Adjustable Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Radio, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Axle Ratio: TBD, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpet Floor Mats, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Certified. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* 164 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC4L7640396
Stock: P2218
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 99,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,991$2,443 Below Market
Orlando INFINITI - Orlando / Florida
EX trim. Clean. $600 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, NAVIGATION PKG, EX PREMIUM PKG, Alloy Wheels. AND MORE! SILVER PLUS: Silver Plus vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "as-is". Many Silver Plus vehicles have the balance of the manufacturer's warranty remaining and are eligible for the extended protection plans. Silver Plus vehicles come with a comprehensive CARFAX® report. Silver Plus vehicles qualify for competitive financing and can help alleviate negative equity. All Vehicles are detailed at delivery. 3-Day/300 Mile Vehicle Exchange or Return Program*: See "Program Information" page for details. AFFORDABILITY: This Sportage is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: EX PREMIUM PKG: leather seat trim, dual heated front seats, cooled driver seat, push-button start w/start key, panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink universal garage door opener, heated mirrors, rear cargo cover, supervision gauge cluster, NAVIGATION PKG: SIRIUS traffic. Kia EX with Mineral Silver exterior and Alpine Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 176 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "Thanks to a fun-to-drive nature, the 2012 Kia Sportage is a realistic alternative to other top small crossover SUVs on the market.". Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sportage EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPC3A29C7304933
Stock: U304933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 3,731 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,500$3,612 Below Market
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2018 Kia Sportage 4dr EX AWD with Sport Appearance Package features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Cherry with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, SMART KEY, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB INPUT, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, ALLOY WHEELS, TILT/TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL, VEHICLE DYNAMIC CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, ABS BRAKES, SECURITY SYSTEM, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, REAR DEFROST, DUAL AIR BAGS, SIDE AIR BAGS AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770-449- 9711 FOR MORE INFO!! - One owner, Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Full Leather Interior Surface, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC7J7450103
Stock: 450103-370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2019
- 11,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$18,998$2,747 Below Market
CarMax Kansas City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merriam / Kansas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KS, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3ACXL7636241
Stock: 19337571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,477$2,881 Below Market
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
Kia's small SUV lineup includes this handsome and modern looking 2017 Sportage EX. This trim for the Sportage comes with features like power windows, locks and mirrors, as well as back-up camera, displayed on a touchscreen interface which includes satellite radio, auxiliary/USB ports, and Bluetooth. Powered by a lockable AWD 2.4L engine and 6-speed transmission, the Sportage gets up to 25 MPG, which is among the highest EPA ratings in the all wheel drive SUV class! We have multiple Sportage models to choose from as well as a wide variety of other brand SUV/crossover vehicles to choose from amongst our inventory of over 500 vehicles. Come by for a no-obligation test drive, today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC4H7278817
Stock: 278817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Sportage EX31,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,965$3,728 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 Kia Sportage EX, Premium Package, Technology Package, One Owner, Clean Carfax, All-Wheel-Drive, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Backup Camera, Front & Rear Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning System, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror w/HomeLink, Heated Power Folding Mirrors, Smart Power Tailgate, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Port, Cruise Control, Portable Audio Connection, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Emergency Braking, Brake Assist, Security System, Power Windows, Power Locks.LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Kia Sportage EX is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Kia Sportage EX is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC8H7227045
Stock: PHK10693
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 24,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,995$2,435 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC8H7254488
Stock: 254488A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
