Used 1995 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida

Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2017 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV, is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: 6 Speakers,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM,CD player,Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM,Air Conditioning,Rear window defroster,Power steering,Power windows,Remote keyless entry,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Four wheel independent suspension,Speed-sensing steering,Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS brakes,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Front anti-roll bar,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Overhead airbag,Rear anti-roll bar,Brake assist,Electronic Stability Control,Exterior Parking Camera Rear,Delay-off headlights,Fully automatic headlights,Panic alarm,Security system,Speed control,Bumpers: body-color,Power door mirrors,Spoiler,Carpet Floor Mats,Cloth Seat Trim,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Front reading lights,Illuminated entry,Outside temperature display,Overhead console,Passenger vanity mirror,Rear seat center armrest,Tachometer,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Trip computer,Front Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest, and Split folding rear seat. This Kia includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels. Our Sportage LX is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDPMCAC0H7243386

Stock: 243386

Certified Pre-Owned: No

