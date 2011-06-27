  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Spectra
  4. Used 2009 Kia Spectra
  5. Used 2009 Kia Spectra Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Kia Spectra Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Spectra
5(66%)4(20%)3(6%)2(8%)1(0%)
4.5
30 reviews
Write a review
See all Spectras for sale
List Price
$6,995
Used Spectra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Better than I had hoped

nolarobert, 06/17/2015
SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
33 of 33 people found this review helpful

I bought my Spectra SX new in July of 2009. It was priced to move since the brand new 2010 Forte was hitting the market. If I could have afforded to spend more I would have likely gone with the Honda Fit. Imagine my surprise 8 years later that my Spectra is still going strong with no major issues. It has proven to be an enjoyable car that is darned reliable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Life Saver

DrAwkward, 07/07/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This car saved my life, along with three passengers, when a drunk driver crossed into our lane. Its responsive handling allowed us to avoid a head-on collision, and the side-airbags minimized the seriousness of our injuries. Everyone in the accident thanked me for choosing this car after putting its safety to the test.

Report Abuse

Good highway car

dexter, 04/12/2009
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

Purchased this car to drive to school (260 miles round trip) four days a week. It gets 36-38 mpg and rides surprisingly well. Good build quality especially for the price. Never owned a kia before but if the quality of this car is indicative for the rest of their line I see an Amanti in my very near future.

Report Abuse

Impressed with Kia

Felt32, 02/07/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I wanted a fuel efficient, inexpensive vehicle, with all of the up to date features (such as cruise control, CD, aux outlet) and I got all of that in this Kia. My only regret is that I had waited until the end of the year to get the Kia Forte!!

Report Abuse

Love the car

puppywhipsers, 05/04/2012
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought my Spectra 8 months ago with barely over 8,000 miles on it, I bought it because of the manual transmission and so far I love the car. The only trouble I have experienced is the cruise control won't always set, it goes to the dealership on Monday. Contrary to other reviews I get excellent mileage on my KIA. I commute 55 miles one way to work, I have gotten anywhere from 30-38 mpg depending on my driving habits (if you know what I am saying ;)). My in town mpg is even better, I regularly get 40+ mpg and have had as high as 52mpg in town. I recalculated 3x because I couldn't believe it! It's a great car and with the sunroof & factory rear spoiler and on it, it looks sporty too!

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Spectras for sale

Related Used 2009 Kia Spectra Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles