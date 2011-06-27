Used 2001 Kia Spectra Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2001 Spectra GS
Other than normal wear parts like brake pads, I've had problems with the motor mounts (4 of them) and the upper power steering hose. It has good fuel economy, about 22 mpg city and very good handling, especially when you upgrade the wheels to 15" and sport tires.
2001 Kia Spectra GSX
We've owned ours for 17 years now. It's a little beat up. Wish it had a little more drivera leg room.Upholstery apart at the seams, dash buckled from the heat. Hit a deer 15 years ago. That being said, maintenance is minimal. I've changed the up and downstream. O2 sensors and the timing belt. This little toad keeps on running. I just hit 220,000 miles and I still get 30-32 mpg on the highway. We bought another kia, a Soul this time. Impressed beyong measure with that car. Took a trip recently in the soul. 2955 miles round trip. Total cost for fuel: $197.00. My next purchase is a kia Sedona. I love my kia spectra. Still has plenty zip. Makes me feel again
Best car I've ever owned
I bought the Kia used at 18,000 miles, and then drove it for almost 150,000 without a problem. Gas mileage was about 33 mpg highway, and it was rock solid. Sure, the sheet metal is so thin that you could dent the car just by breathing on it, and the rear defroster was useless, but the car was a real trooper. Hatchback was very useful, too, I could load all kinds of things in there. The only mistake I made was not changing the timing belt, and it broke at 145k miles, ruining the engine. At 145k miles, the CV joints needed replacing, and so did the struts, but it was a great car.
Hercules Unchained
I bought this Spectra GSX in August of 2001, I received a strong rebate of $1500.00 cash back, along with a strong warranty, i.e., 100K or (10)yrs., this really eased my apprehension of purchasing a Korea Made Car. Now! The performance suits my liking, 125HP is sufficient for freeway driving. The 5sp manual works well for controlling the vehicle. The GSX Trim level gives an abundance of goodies to enjoy while you drive. Overall I have had very few problems, some shifter Buzz while in third gear, this was corrected with new parts after two visits to the Kia Dealer. After I drive another 50k in this car I will know if I have received my monies worth. I do enjoy this car.
Kia, Kia, Kia
I have had it time in and time out with this car. I have had to replace the complete make up of the rear brakes, the battery, the rear break lights several times (not because i leave lights on) compressor, starter, plugs, the right axle. Yes when i go up a hill i have to turn air conditioner off. haha Very loud when I'm trying to go fast, people think I'm angry, when I'm in a hurry. The dash board has completed folded because of the sun! WONDERFUL!!
