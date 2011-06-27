Used 2017 Kia Soul Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Soul Wagon
! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$29,476*
Total Cash Price
$13,657
+ 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,590*
Total Cash Price
$18,343
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,898*
Total Cash Price
$13,389
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,746*
Total Cash Price
$18,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Soul Wagon ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$740
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$3,812
|Maintenance
|$643
|$1,553
|$1,124
|$901
|$1,827
|$6,048
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$759
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$926
|Financing
|$734
|$591
|$438
|$273
|$99
|$2,135
|Depreciation
|$3,600
|$1,424
|$1,253
|$1,111
|$997
|$8,383
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,656
|$6,202
|$5,208
|$4,810
|$5,600
|$29,476
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Soul Wagon + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$5,120
|Maintenance
|$863
|$2,087
|$1,510
|$1,210
|$2,454
|$8,123
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,019
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,244
|Financing
|$986
|$793
|$588
|$367
|$133
|$2,867
|Depreciation
|$4,835
|$1,913
|$1,682
|$1,492
|$1,338
|$11,260
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,283
|$8,330
|$6,995
|$6,461
|$7,521
|$39,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Soul Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$3,737
|Maintenance
|$630
|$1,523
|$1,102
|$883
|$1,791
|$5,929
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$744
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$908
|Financing
|$720
|$579
|$429
|$268
|$97
|$2,093
|Depreciation
|$3,529
|$1,396
|$1,228
|$1,089
|$977
|$8,219
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,506
|$6,080
|$5,106
|$4,716
|$5,490
|$28,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Soul Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$5,269
|Maintenance
|$888
|$2,147
|$1,554
|$1,245
|$2,525
|$8,360
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,049
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,280
|Financing
|$1,015
|$816
|$605
|$378
|$137
|$2,951
|Depreciation
|$4,976
|$1,968
|$1,731
|$1,535
|$1,378
|$11,589
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,583
|$8,573
|$7,199
|$6,650
|$7,741
|$40,746
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Soul
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Kia Soul in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2017 Kia Soul info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019