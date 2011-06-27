Used 2015 Kia Soul Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Soul Wagon
! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,068*
Total Cash Price
$10,649
+ 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,700*
Total Cash Price
$14,303
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,800*
Total Cash Price
$14,720
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,518*
Total Cash Price
$10,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Soul Wagon ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$700
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$787
|$3,716
|Maintenance
|$1,088
|$859
|$794
|$1,712
|$1,930
|$6,382
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$603
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$770
|Financing
|$572
|$461
|$341
|$213
|$78
|$1,665
|Depreciation
|$3,094
|$1,092
|$962
|$853
|$765
|$6,766
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,606
|$4,829
|$4,653
|$5,504
|$5,476
|$28,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Soul Wagon + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$969
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$1,462
|$1,154
|$1,066
|$2,299
|$2,592
|$8,572
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$810
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,034
|Financing
|$769
|$619
|$458
|$286
|$104
|$2,236
|Depreciation
|$4,155
|$1,467
|$1,292
|$1,145
|$1,028
|$9,087
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,216
|$6,486
|$6,250
|$7,393
|$7,356
|$37,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Soul Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$967
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$5,137
|Maintenance
|$1,504
|$1,187
|$1,097
|$2,366
|$2,668
|$8,822
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$833
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,065
|Financing
|$791
|$637
|$471
|$295
|$107
|$2,301
|Depreciation
|$4,277
|$1,510
|$1,330
|$1,179
|$1,058
|$9,353
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,514
|$6,675
|$6,432
|$7,608
|$7,570
|$38,800
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Soul Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$686
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$3,643
|Maintenance
|$1,067
|$842
|$778
|$1,678
|$1,892
|$6,257
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$591
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$755
|Financing
|$561
|$452
|$334
|$209
|$76
|$1,632
|Depreciation
|$3,033
|$1,071
|$943
|$836
|$750
|$6,633
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,457
|$4,734
|$4,562
|$5,396
|$5,369
|$27,518
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Kia Soul in Virginia is:not available
