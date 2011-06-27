Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,325
|$22,989
|$25,797
|Clean
|$19,823
|$22,421
|$25,115
|Average
|$18,818
|$21,284
|$23,750
|Rough
|$17,813
|$20,148
|$22,386
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,516
|$18,898
|$21,400
|Clean
|$16,108
|$18,431
|$20,834
|Average
|$15,291
|$17,496
|$19,702
|Rough
|$14,475
|$16,562
|$18,570
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,816
|$24,571
|$27,480
|Clean
|$21,277
|$23,964
|$26,754
|Average
|$20,198
|$22,749
|$25,300
|Rough
|$19,120
|$21,534
|$23,846
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,655
|$22,033
|$24,549
|Clean
|$19,169
|$21,488
|$23,900
|Average
|$18,197
|$20,399
|$22,601
|Rough
|$17,225
|$19,310
|$21,302
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,705
|$19,127
|$21,669
|Clean
|$16,292
|$18,654
|$21,096
|Average
|$15,466
|$17,708
|$19,950
|Rough
|$14,641
|$16,762
|$18,803
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,592
|$23,271
|$26,097
|Clean
|$20,083
|$22,696
|$25,407
|Average
|$19,065
|$21,545
|$24,027
|Rough
|$18,047
|$20,395
|$22,646
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,318
|$16,563
|$18,913
|Clean
|$13,964
|$16,153
|$18,413
|Average
|$13,256
|$15,334
|$17,412
|Rough
|$12,548
|$14,515
|$16,412
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,261
|$23,772
|$26,432
|Clean
|$20,735
|$23,184
|$25,733
|Average
|$19,684
|$22,009
|$24,335
|Rough
|$18,633
|$20,834
|$22,937
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,435
|$26,065
|$28,857
|Clean
|$22,856
|$25,421
|$28,094
|Average
|$21,697
|$24,132
|$26,567
|Rough
|$20,539
|$22,843
|$25,041
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,238
|$21,632
|$24,162
|Clean
|$18,762
|$21,098
|$23,523
|Average
|$17,811
|$20,028
|$22,245
|Rough
|$16,860
|$18,958
|$20,967
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,381
|$24,092
|$26,956
|Clean
|$20,852
|$23,497
|$26,243
|Average
|$19,795
|$22,305
|$24,817
|Rough
|$18,738
|$21,114
|$23,391
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,228
|$19,245
|$21,380
|Clean
|$16,803
|$18,769
|$20,815
|Average
|$15,951
|$17,817
|$19,684
|Rough
|$15,099
|$16,866
|$18,553
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,016
|$21,568
|$24,256
|Clean
|$18,546
|$21,035
|$23,614
|Average
|$17,606
|$19,969
|$22,331
|Rough
|$16,666
|$18,902
|$21,048
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,932
|$17,131
|$19,441
|Clean
|$14,563
|$16,708
|$18,927
|Average
|$13,824
|$15,861
|$17,898
|Rough
|$13,086
|$15,014
|$16,870
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,312
|$19,727
|$22,266
|Clean
|$16,884
|$19,239
|$21,677
|Average
|$16,028
|$18,264
|$20,499
|Rough
|$15,173
|$17,288
|$19,321
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,872
|$24,350
|$26,979
|Clean
|$21,332
|$23,748
|$26,266
|Average
|$20,250
|$22,544
|$24,839
|Rough
|$19,169
|$21,340
|$23,411
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,538
|$27,570
|$30,775
|Clean
|$23,932
|$26,888
|$29,961
|Average
|$22,719
|$25,525
|$28,333
|Rough
|$21,505
|$24,162
|$26,706