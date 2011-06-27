  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2016 Toyota Sienna
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Toyota Sienna Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,325$22,989$25,797
Clean$19,823$22,421$25,115
Average$18,818$21,284$23,750
Rough$17,813$20,148$22,386
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,516$18,898$21,400
Clean$16,108$18,431$20,834
Average$15,291$17,496$19,702
Rough$14,475$16,562$18,570
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,816$24,571$27,480
Clean$21,277$23,964$26,754
Average$20,198$22,749$25,300
Rough$19,120$21,534$23,846
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,655$22,033$24,549
Clean$19,169$21,488$23,900
Average$18,197$20,399$22,601
Rough$17,225$19,310$21,302
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,705$19,127$21,669
Clean$16,292$18,654$21,096
Average$15,466$17,708$19,950
Rough$14,641$16,762$18,803
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,592$23,271$26,097
Clean$20,083$22,696$25,407
Average$19,065$21,545$24,027
Rough$18,047$20,395$22,646
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,318$16,563$18,913
Clean$13,964$16,153$18,413
Average$13,256$15,334$17,412
Rough$12,548$14,515$16,412
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,261$23,772$26,432
Clean$20,735$23,184$25,733
Average$19,684$22,009$24,335
Rough$18,633$20,834$22,937
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,435$26,065$28,857
Clean$22,856$25,421$28,094
Average$21,697$24,132$26,567
Rough$20,539$22,843$25,041
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,238$21,632$24,162
Clean$18,762$21,098$23,523
Average$17,811$20,028$22,245
Rough$16,860$18,958$20,967
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,381$24,092$26,956
Clean$20,852$23,497$26,243
Average$19,795$22,305$24,817
Rough$18,738$21,114$23,391
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,228$19,245$21,380
Clean$16,803$18,769$20,815
Average$15,951$17,817$19,684
Rough$15,099$16,866$18,553
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,016$21,568$24,256
Clean$18,546$21,035$23,614
Average$17,606$19,969$22,331
Rough$16,666$18,902$21,048
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,932$17,131$19,441
Clean$14,563$16,708$18,927
Average$13,824$15,861$17,898
Rough$13,086$15,014$16,870
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,312$19,727$22,266
Clean$16,884$19,239$21,677
Average$16,028$18,264$20,499
Rough$15,173$17,288$19,321
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,872$24,350$26,979
Clean$21,332$23,748$26,266
Average$20,250$22,544$24,839
Rough$19,169$21,340$23,411
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sienna Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,538$27,570$30,775
Clean$23,932$26,888$29,961
Average$22,719$25,525$28,333
Rough$21,505$24,162$26,706
Sell my 2016 Toyota Sienna with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sienna near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,964 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,153 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sienna is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,964 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,153 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Toyota Sienna, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,964 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,153 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Toyota Sienna. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Toyota Sienna and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Toyota Sienna ranges from $12,548 to $18,913, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Toyota Sienna is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.