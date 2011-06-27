2019 Kia Sorento Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sorento SUV
SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,430*
Total Cash Price
$23,988
SX Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,244*
Total Cash Price
$32,220
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,595*
Total Cash Price
$33,160
EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,582*
Total Cash Price
$32,455
SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,105*
Total Cash Price
$24,459
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,945*
Total Cash Price
$34,101
LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$33,755*
Total Cash Price
$23,518
L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,143*
Total Cash Price
$26,575
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,856*
Total Cash Price
$29,162
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,755*
Total Cash Price
$23,518
SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,168*
Total Cash Price
$27,986
S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,557*
Total Cash Price
$31,044
EX Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,882*
Total Cash Price
$30,573
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,856*
Total Cash Price
$29,162
EX Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,780*
Total Cash Price
$24,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$753
|$779
|$807
|$834
|$3,900
|Maintenance
|$401
|$631
|$514
|$1,038
|$2,144
|$4,729
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,006
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,173
|Financing
|$1,290
|$1,037
|$768
|$480
|$173
|$3,750
|Depreciation
|$5,399
|$1,931
|$1,827
|$2,144
|$2,031
|$13,331
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,120
|$5,730
|$5,306
|$5,929
|$7,344
|$34,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV SX Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,011
|$1,047
|$1,084
|$1,121
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$538
|$848
|$690
|$1,395
|$2,880
|$6,351
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,576
|Financing
|$1,733
|$1,393
|$1,032
|$645
|$233
|$5,036
|Depreciation
|$7,251
|$2,593
|$2,454
|$2,880
|$2,728
|$17,906
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,593
|$7,697
|$7,127
|$7,964
|$9,864
|$46,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$1,153
|$5,392
|Maintenance
|$554
|$873
|$711
|$1,435
|$2,964
|$6,537
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,390
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,622
|Financing
|$1,784
|$1,434
|$1,062
|$664
|$240
|$5,183
|Depreciation
|$7,463
|$2,669
|$2,525
|$2,964
|$2,807
|$18,429
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,990
|$7,921
|$7,335
|$8,196
|$10,152
|$47,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,092
|$1,129
|$5,277
|Maintenance
|$542
|$854
|$696
|$1,405
|$2,901
|$6,398
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$891
|$891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,587
|Financing
|$1,746
|$1,403
|$1,039
|$650
|$235
|$5,073
|Depreciation
|$7,304
|$2,612
|$2,472
|$2,901
|$2,748
|$18,037
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,692
|$7,753
|$7,179
|$8,022
|$9,936
|$46,582
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$3,977
|Maintenance
|$409
|$644
|$524
|$1,059
|$2,186
|$4,821
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$672
|$672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,025
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,196
|Financing
|$1,316
|$1,058
|$783
|$490
|$177
|$3,823
|Depreciation
|$5,505
|$1,969
|$1,863
|$2,186
|$2,071
|$13,593
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,319
|$5,843
|$5,410
|$6,046
|$7,488
|$35,105
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,147
|$1,186
|$5,545
|Maintenance
|$570
|$898
|$731
|$1,476
|$3,048
|$6,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$937
|$937
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,430
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,668
|Financing
|$1,834
|$1,475
|$1,092
|$683
|$247
|$5,330
|Depreciation
|$7,675
|$2,745
|$2,597
|$3,048
|$2,887
|$18,952
|Fuel
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$1,956
|$2,016
|$2,076
|$9,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,387
|$8,146
|$7,543
|$8,429
|$10,440
|$48,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$3,824
|Maintenance
|$393
|$619
|$504
|$1,018
|$2,102
|$4,636
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$986
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,150
|Financing
|$1,265
|$1,017
|$753
|$471
|$170
|$3,676
|Depreciation
|$5,293
|$1,893
|$1,791
|$2,102
|$1,991
|$13,070
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,922
|$5,618
|$5,202
|$5,813
|$7,200
|$33,755
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$834
|$863
|$894
|$924
|$4,321
|Maintenance
|$444
|$699
|$570
|$1,150
|$2,375
|$5,239
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$730
|$730
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,114
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,429
|$1,149
|$851
|$532
|$192
|$4,154
|Depreciation
|$5,981
|$2,139
|$2,024
|$2,375
|$2,250
|$14,769
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$7,631
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,212
|$6,348
|$5,878
|$6,569
|$8,136
|$38,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$981
|$1,014
|$4,742
|Maintenance
|$487
|$768
|$625
|$1,262
|$2,606
|$5,749
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$801
|$801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,223
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,426
|Financing
|$1,569
|$1,261
|$934
|$584
|$211
|$4,558
|Depreciation
|$6,563
|$2,347
|$2,221
|$2,606
|$2,469
|$16,207
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$8,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,303
|$6,966
|$6,450
|$7,208
|$8,928
|$41,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$3,824
|Maintenance
|$393
|$619
|$504
|$1,018
|$2,102
|$4,636
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$986
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,150
|Financing
|$1,265
|$1,017
|$753
|$471
|$170
|$3,676
|Depreciation
|$5,293
|$1,893
|$1,791
|$2,102
|$1,991
|$13,070
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,922
|$5,618
|$5,202
|$5,813
|$7,200
|$33,755
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$4,551
|Maintenance
|$468
|$737
|$600
|$1,211
|$2,501
|$5,517
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$769
|$769
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,369
|Financing
|$1,505
|$1,210
|$896
|$560
|$202
|$4,374
|Depreciation
|$6,299
|$2,253
|$2,131
|$2,501
|$2,369
|$15,553
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,807
|$6,685
|$6,190
|$6,917
|$8,568
|$40,168
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$1,080
|$5,048
|Maintenance
|$519
|$817
|$665
|$1,344
|$2,775
|$6,120
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$853
|$853
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,302
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,518
|Financing
|$1,670
|$1,342
|$994
|$622
|$224
|$4,852
|Depreciation
|$6,987
|$2,499
|$2,364
|$2,775
|$2,628
|$17,252
|Fuel
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,890
|$8,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,097
|$7,416
|$6,867
|$7,673
|$9,504
|$44,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV EX Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$959
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,063
|$4,971
|Maintenance
|$511
|$805
|$655
|$1,323
|$2,733
|$6,027
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$840
|$840
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,282
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,495
|Financing
|$1,645
|$1,322
|$979
|$612
|$221
|$4,779
|Depreciation
|$6,881
|$2,461
|$2,328
|$2,733
|$2,588
|$16,991
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,703
|$1,754
|$1,807
|$1,862
|$8,779
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,899
|$7,303
|$6,763
|$7,557
|$9,360
|$43,882
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$981
|$1,014
|$4,742
|Maintenance
|$487
|$768
|$625
|$1,262
|$2,606
|$5,749
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$801
|$801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,223
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,426
|Financing
|$1,569
|$1,261
|$934
|$584
|$211
|$4,558
|Depreciation
|$6,563
|$2,347
|$2,221
|$2,606
|$2,469
|$16,207
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$8,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,303
|$6,966
|$6,450
|$7,208
|$8,928
|$41,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sorento SUV EX Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$782
|$810
|$838
|$867
|$4,053
|Maintenance
|$417
|$656
|$534
|$1,079
|$2,228
|$4,914
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$685
|$685
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,045
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,219
|Financing
|$1,341
|$1,078
|$798
|$499
|$180
|$3,897
|Depreciation
|$5,611
|$2,007
|$1,898
|$2,228
|$2,110
|$13,854
|Fuel
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$1,518
|$7,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,517
|$5,955
|$5,514
|$6,162
|$7,632
|$35,780
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Sorento
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Kia Sorento in Virginia is:not available
