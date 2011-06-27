Used 2000 Kia Sephia Sedan Consumer Reviews

KIA Sephia-Pretty good cody92 , 03/29/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I had one of these for driving to school and work. It wasnt real fancy, but thats fine because if I wanted luxury I wouldve bought a cadillac or something of that nature. The KIA Sephia is a simple commuter car, nothing more or less. Its got a basic 4cyl and doesnt have a whole lot of horse power but it'll get you where youre going. My Sephia was undyingly reliable and never put me in a pinch after all the abuse it took from me learning how to drive manual on it and generally just driving the thing like I stole it. I reccomend the KIA as a first car or for anyone who needs a commuter thats reliable and gets good MPG. Report Abuse

I think I like it s , 07/27/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I mostly like the car, it has some parts and accessories that seem very cheap to me. It is good on gas. Every time I am near time for an oil change, I run through oil a lot. The brakes seem to squeak all the time especially when it rains. I even put new brakes on and it still squeaks, sometimes very loudly. When I first got the car it needed a new blower motor. I had the dealer put in one and there was a problem with it making a lot of noise. They replaced it two more times. Now it's been a year and I have to replace the blower motor again.

After 6 yrs, I still LOVE my Kia Sephia Goldie , 06/01/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I enjoy the handling of my Sephia. Turning around in small areas is a snap. The seats are nicely padded. The comfort of driving it long distances without feeling stiff has been wonderful. Accelerating onto a highway is great. The trunk really holds a lot. Passengers have felt comfortable. It is great on gas. It has been very reliable. I just love driving it. My husband and grown daughter enjoy driving it when I will let them. ;>)

My Kia IloveMy2000KiaSephia , 08/18/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I got my KIA as a birthday present in April of this year. (A lot of people laughed) I learned to drive (you know the kind of wear that does) in it. I have YET to be in a more comfortable-to drive, car. The only problems I have encountered are: exhaust leak, transmission fluid was low and it was hard to find WHERE to put the TM fluid. Sophie-my Sephia-loves to go fast. She runs her best at 80-90+ mph. When first starting her for the day, it's quickest to just go about 70/80. If not it takes about 10 miles. A/C needs charging. My cd player is broken. The hood has a few minor dents-flimsy metal-door handle seems to be loose on pass. side. All in all, she does what I need and more. I love my Kia.