Used 1999 Kia Sephia Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/369.6 mi.277.2/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG2424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 6000 rpm125 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.52.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.4 in.174.4 in.
Curb weight2551 lbs.2478 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.10.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.6.2 in.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.100.8 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Violet Mist
  • Classic Red
  • Garnet Red
  • Pewter
  • White
  • Evergreen Green
  • Garnet Red
  • Pewter
  • Colorado Red
  • Evergreen Green
  • Violet Mist
  • White
  • Classic Red
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
