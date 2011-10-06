Used 1999 Kia Sephia for Sale Near Me

I originally brought a 1998 Kia Sephia, that car was even worse then the 1999 it was taken back by Kia after a five month long fight with them. Let me first start with this fact, the 1998 Kia Sephia is the same as the 1999. The 1999 uses all the same parts, all the parts are dated on the 1999, 1998. Event the engine and the body of the car were made in 1998. The first problem with the care was in all of the electrical connections. A monkey with a soldering iron could have done a better job at soldering the connections. All of the electrical connections on the car needed to be re-soldered, the wiring harness needed to be replaced, The car has broke piece by piece costing more the it was worth

Read more