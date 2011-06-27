  1. Home
Used 1996 Kia Sephia Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg22/27 mpg22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/356.4 mi.290.4/356.4 mi.290.4/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm117 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm117 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6000 rpm122 hp @ 6000 rpm122 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.171.7 in.171.7 in.
Curb weight2493 lbs.2493 lbs.2493 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width66.6 in.66.6 in.66.6 in.
