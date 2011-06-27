Used 2006 Kia Sedona Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$23,195
$25,795
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$23,195
$25,795
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$23,195
$25,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$23,195
$25,795
Torque251 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm251 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 6000 rpm242 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.39.6 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
$23,195
$25,795
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$23,195
$25,795
8 total speakersyesyes
172 watts stereo outputyesyes
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$23,195
$25,795
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)yesno
Dual zone air conditioningyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
cargo netnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyes
Power Feature
$23,195
$25,795
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
$23,195
$25,795
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
trip computernoyes
Front Seats
$23,195
$25,795
Front head room40.9 in.40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Front shoulder room63.2 in.63.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room59.2 in.59.2 in.
clothyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
$23,195
$25,795
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room65.9 in.65.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Measurements
$23,195
$25,795
Front track66.3 in.66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity141.5 cu.ft.141.5 cu.ft.
Length202.0 in.202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight4387 lbs.4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.2 cu.ft.32.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.6 in.6.6 in.
Height69.3 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.118.9 in.
Width78.1 in.78.1 in.
Rear track66.3 in.66.3 in.
Colors
$23,195
$25,795
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Olive Gray
  • Midnight Black
  • Glacier Blue
  • White
  • Velvet Blue
  • Sunset Gold
  • Claret Red
  • Silver
  • Olive Gray
  • Midnight Black
  • Glacier Blue
  • White
  • Velvet Blue
  • Sunset Gold
  • Claret Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$23,195
$25,795
P225/70R16 tiresyesno
Steel spare wheelyesno
full wheel coversyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesno
P235/60R17 102T tiresnoyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
$23,195
$25,795
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
$23,195
$25,795
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
