Used 2003 Kia Sedona Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1616
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/356.4 mi.277.2/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG1616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Torque218 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm218 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 5500 rpm195 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41 ft.41 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Front and rear air conditioningyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
first aid kityesyes
power steeringyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksyesno
remote keyless power door locksnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
tachometeryesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
Front shoulder room62.2 in.62.2 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room58.7 in.58.7 in.
clothyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room65.1 in.65.1 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.63.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesno
folding with storage center armrestnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Front track64.4 in.64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity127.5 cu.ft.127.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4802 lbs.4802 lbs.
Gross weight5959 lbs.5959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.21.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1186 lbs.1186 lbs.
Length194.1 in.194.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.6.9 in.
Height69.3 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.114.6 in.
Width74.6 in.74.6 in.
Rear track63.4 in.63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black
  • Clear White
  • Blue Sapphire
  • Dark Green Emerald
  • Silky Beige
  • Diamond Silver
  • Sage Green
  • Ruby Red
  • Sage Green/Platinum Cladding
  • Sage Green/Silky Beige Cladding
  • Midnight Black/Platinum Cladding
  • Ruby Red/Silky Beige Cladding
  • Ruby Red/Platinum Cladding
  • Blue Sapphire/Platinum Cladding
  • Blue Sapphire/Silky Beige Cladding
  • Clear White/Platinum Cladding
  • Clear White/Silky Beige Cladding
  • Dark Green Emerald/Platinum Cladding
  • Dark Green Emerald/Silky Beige Cladding
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
full wheel coversyesno
All season tiresyesyes
P215/70R H tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,620
Starting MSRP
$21,835
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
