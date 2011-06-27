  1. Home
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,932$3,325$4,028
Clean$1,724$2,968$3,606
Average$1,308$2,253$2,762
Rough$892$1,537$1,918
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,074$3,431$4,114
Clean$1,851$3,062$3,683
Average$1,404$2,324$2,821
Rough$958$1,586$1,959
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,721$3,076$3,761
Clean$1,536$2,745$3,367
Average$1,165$2,084$2,579
Rough$795$1,422$1,791
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,682$2,999$3,663
Clean$1,501$2,676$3,279
Average$1,139$2,031$2,512
Rough$777$1,386$1,744
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,683$2,828$3,404
Clean$1,502$2,524$3,047
Average$1,140$1,916$2,334
Rough$778$1,307$1,621
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,734$3,211$3,958
Clean$1,547$2,865$3,543
Average$1,174$2,175$2,714
Rough$801$1,484$1,885
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,488$2,527$3,050
Clean$1,328$2,255$2,731
Average$1,008$1,712$2,092
Rough$687$1,168$1,453
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,745$2,944$3,547
Clean$1,558$2,628$3,175
Average$1,182$1,994$2,432
Rough$806$1,361$1,689
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,022$3,367$4,042
Clean$1,805$3,005$3,619
Average$1,369$2,281$2,772
Rough$934$1,557$1,925
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,698$2,860$3,445
Clean$1,515$2,553$3,084
Average$1,150$1,938$2,362
Rough$784$1,322$1,640
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,914$3,540$4,364
Clean$1,708$3,159$3,907
Average$1,296$2,398$2,992
Rough$884$1,637$2,078
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,775$3,048$3,688
Clean$1,584$2,720$3,302
Average$1,202$2,064$2,529
Rough$820$1,409$1,757
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,787$3,012$3,627
Clean$1,595$2,688$3,247
Average$1,210$2,040$2,487
Rough$825$1,392$1,727
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,352$4,409$5,450
Clean$2,099$3,935$4,879
Average$1,593$2,986$3,738
Rough$1,086$2,038$2,596
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,580$2,215$2,528
Clean$1,410$1,977$2,263
Average$1,070$1,501$1,733
Rough$730$1,024$1,204
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,664$3,080$3,797
Clean$1,485$2,749$3,399
Average$1,127$2,086$2,604
Rough$769$1,424$1,808
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,981$3,567$4,369
Clean$1,768$3,184$3,911
Average$1,341$2,416$2,996
Rough$915$1,649$2,081
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,101$3,402$4,054
Clean$1,875$3,036$3,629
Average$1,423$2,304$2,780
Rough$970$1,573$1,930
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,410 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,977 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,410 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,977 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 GMC Sierra 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,410 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,977 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 GMC Sierra 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 ranges from $730 to $2,528, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.