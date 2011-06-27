Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,466
|$8,768
|$9,976
|Clean
|$5,849
|$7,927
|$9,026
|Average
|$4,613
|$6,247
|$7,128
|Rough
|$3,378
|$4,567
|$5,230
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,681
|$8,644
|$10,207
|Clean
|$5,138
|$7,816
|$9,236
|Average
|$4,053
|$6,159
|$7,294
|Rough
|$2,967
|$4,503
|$5,352
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,237
|$11,391
|$13,046
|Clean
|$7,451
|$10,299
|$11,805
|Average
|$5,877
|$8,116
|$9,323
|Rough
|$4,303
|$5,933
|$6,840
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,228
|$9,448
|$10,608
|Clean
|$6,538
|$8,542
|$9,599
|Average
|$5,157
|$6,732
|$7,581
|Rough
|$3,776
|$4,921
|$5,562
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,459
|$8,322
|$9,295
|Clean
|$5,842
|$7,524
|$8,411
|Average
|$4,608
|$5,930
|$6,642
|Rough
|$3,374
|$4,335
|$4,873
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,126
|$7,147
|$8,210
|Clean
|$4,637
|$6,462
|$7,429
|Average
|$3,657
|$5,093
|$5,867
|Rough
|$2,678
|$3,723
|$4,304
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,745
|$8,378
|$9,228
|Clean
|$6,100
|$7,575
|$8,350
|Average
|$4,812
|$5,970
|$6,594
|Rough
|$3,523
|$4,364
|$4,838
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,164
|$10,901
|$12,873
|Clean
|$6,480
|$9,857
|$11,648
|Average
|$5,111
|$7,767
|$9,199
|Rough
|$3,742
|$5,678
|$6,749
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,236
|$8,664
|$9,939
|Clean
|$5,640
|$7,834
|$8,994
|Average
|$4,449
|$6,173
|$7,103
|Rough
|$3,257
|$4,513
|$5,211
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,846
|$7,372
|$8,706
|Clean
|$4,383
|$6,666
|$7,878
|Average
|$3,457
|$5,253
|$6,222
|Rough
|$2,531
|$3,840
|$4,565
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,620
|$11,597
|$13,693
|Clean
|$6,892
|$10,485
|$12,391
|Average
|$5,436
|$8,263
|$9,785
|Rough
|$3,980
|$6,041
|$7,179
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,565
|$7,696
|$8,815
|Clean
|$5,033
|$6,958
|$7,976
|Average
|$3,970
|$5,483
|$6,299
|Rough
|$2,907
|$4,009
|$4,622
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,151
|$8,449
|$9,656
|Clean
|$5,563
|$7,640
|$8,737
|Average
|$4,388
|$6,020
|$6,900
|Rough
|$3,213
|$4,401
|$5,062
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,614
|$7,769
|$8,901
|Clean
|$5,077
|$7,025
|$8,054
|Average
|$4,005
|$5,536
|$6,360
|Rough
|$2,932
|$4,047
|$4,667
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,713
|$7,172
|$8,469
|Clean
|$4,263
|$6,484
|$7,663
|Average
|$3,362
|$5,110
|$6,052
|Rough
|$2,462
|$3,736
|$4,440
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,055
|$8,231
|$9,373
|Clean
|$5,477
|$7,442
|$8,481
|Average
|$4,320
|$5,865
|$6,698
|Rough
|$3,163
|$4,287
|$4,914
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,350
|$8,511
|$9,643
|Clean
|$5,743
|$7,695
|$8,725
|Average
|$4,530
|$6,064
|$6,891
|Rough
|$3,317
|$4,433
|$5,056
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,276
|$7,340
|$8,424
|Clean
|$4,772
|$6,636
|$7,622
|Average
|$3,764
|$5,230
|$6,020
|Rough
|$2,756
|$3,823
|$4,417
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,008
|$7,620
|$8,997
|Clean
|$4,529
|$6,890
|$8,141
|Average
|$3,572
|$5,429
|$6,429
|Rough
|$2,616
|$3,969
|$4,717
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,704
|$8,679
|$10,249
|Clean
|$5,159
|$7,847
|$9,274
|Average
|$4,070
|$6,184
|$7,324
|Rough
|$2,980
|$4,521
|$5,374
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,615
|$13,110
|$15,481
|Clean
|$7,792
|$11,854
|$14,008
|Average
|$6,146
|$9,341
|$11,062
|Rough
|$4,500
|$6,829
|$8,116
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,428
|$8,929
|$10,242
|Clean
|$5,814
|$8,073
|$9,267
|Average
|$4,586
|$6,362
|$7,319
|Rough
|$3,358
|$4,651
|$5,370
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,196
|$9,710
|$11,029
|Clean
|$6,508
|$8,780
|$9,980
|Average
|$5,133
|$6,919
|$7,881
|Rough
|$3,759
|$5,058
|$5,783
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,838
|$9,376
|$10,710
|Clean
|$6,185
|$8,478
|$9,691
|Average
|$4,878
|$6,681
|$7,653
|Rough
|$3,572
|$4,884
|$5,615
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,013
|$9,149
|$10,804
|Clean
|$5,439
|$8,272
|$9,776
|Average
|$4,290
|$6,519
|$7,720
|Rough
|$3,141
|$4,766
|$5,664
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,257
|$7,344
|$8,442
|Clean
|$4,755
|$6,641
|$7,639
|Average
|$3,750
|$5,233
|$6,033
|Rough
|$2,746
|$3,826
|$4,426
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,179
|$7,842
|$9,249
|Clean
|$4,684
|$7,091
|$8,369
|Average
|$3,695
|$5,588
|$6,609
|Rough
|$2,705
|$4,085
|$4,849
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,187
|$7,893
|$9,321
|Clean
|$4,692
|$7,136
|$8,434
|Average
|$3,700
|$5,624
|$6,660
|Rough
|$2,709
|$4,111
|$4,887
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,814
|$8,023
|$9,185
|Clean
|$5,258
|$7,255
|$8,311
|Average
|$4,148
|$5,717
|$6,563
|Rough
|$3,037
|$4,179
|$4,815
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,123
|$6,906
|$7,841
|Clean
|$4,634
|$6,244
|$7,095
|Average
|$3,655
|$4,921
|$5,603
|Rough
|$2,676
|$3,597
|$4,111