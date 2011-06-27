  1. Home
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,466$8,768$9,976
Clean$5,849$7,927$9,026
Average$4,613$6,247$7,128
Rough$3,378$4,567$5,230
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,681$8,644$10,207
Clean$5,138$7,816$9,236
Average$4,053$6,159$7,294
Rough$2,967$4,503$5,352
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,237$11,391$13,046
Clean$7,451$10,299$11,805
Average$5,877$8,116$9,323
Rough$4,303$5,933$6,840
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,228$9,448$10,608
Clean$6,538$8,542$9,599
Average$5,157$6,732$7,581
Rough$3,776$4,921$5,562
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,459$8,322$9,295
Clean$5,842$7,524$8,411
Average$4,608$5,930$6,642
Rough$3,374$4,335$4,873
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,126$7,147$8,210
Clean$4,637$6,462$7,429
Average$3,657$5,093$5,867
Rough$2,678$3,723$4,304
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,745$8,378$9,228
Clean$6,100$7,575$8,350
Average$4,812$5,970$6,594
Rough$3,523$4,364$4,838
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,164$10,901$12,873
Clean$6,480$9,857$11,648
Average$5,111$7,767$9,199
Rough$3,742$5,678$6,749
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,236$8,664$9,939
Clean$5,640$7,834$8,994
Average$4,449$6,173$7,103
Rough$3,257$4,513$5,211
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,846$7,372$8,706
Clean$4,383$6,666$7,878
Average$3,457$5,253$6,222
Rough$2,531$3,840$4,565
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,620$11,597$13,693
Clean$6,892$10,485$12,391
Average$5,436$8,263$9,785
Rough$3,980$6,041$7,179
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,565$7,696$8,815
Clean$5,033$6,958$7,976
Average$3,970$5,483$6,299
Rough$2,907$4,009$4,622
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,151$8,449$9,656
Clean$5,563$7,640$8,737
Average$4,388$6,020$6,900
Rough$3,213$4,401$5,062
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,614$7,769$8,901
Clean$5,077$7,025$8,054
Average$4,005$5,536$6,360
Rough$2,932$4,047$4,667
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,713$7,172$8,469
Clean$4,263$6,484$7,663
Average$3,362$5,110$6,052
Rough$2,462$3,736$4,440
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,055$8,231$9,373
Clean$5,477$7,442$8,481
Average$4,320$5,865$6,698
Rough$3,163$4,287$4,914
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,350$8,511$9,643
Clean$5,743$7,695$8,725
Average$4,530$6,064$6,891
Rough$3,317$4,433$5,056
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,276$7,340$8,424
Clean$4,772$6,636$7,622
Average$3,764$5,230$6,020
Rough$2,756$3,823$4,417
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,008$7,620$8,997
Clean$4,529$6,890$8,141
Average$3,572$5,429$6,429
Rough$2,616$3,969$4,717
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,704$8,679$10,249
Clean$5,159$7,847$9,274
Average$4,070$6,184$7,324
Rough$2,980$4,521$5,374
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,615$13,110$15,481
Clean$7,792$11,854$14,008
Average$6,146$9,341$11,062
Rough$4,500$6,829$8,116
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,428$8,929$10,242
Clean$5,814$8,073$9,267
Average$4,586$6,362$7,319
Rough$3,358$4,651$5,370
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,196$9,710$11,029
Clean$6,508$8,780$9,980
Average$5,133$6,919$7,881
Rough$3,759$5,058$5,783
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,838$9,376$10,710
Clean$6,185$8,478$9,691
Average$4,878$6,681$7,653
Rough$3,572$4,884$5,615
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,013$9,149$10,804
Clean$5,439$8,272$9,776
Average$4,290$6,519$7,720
Rough$3,141$4,766$5,664
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,257$7,344$8,442
Clean$4,755$6,641$7,639
Average$3,750$5,233$6,033
Rough$2,746$3,826$4,426
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,179$7,842$9,249
Clean$4,684$7,091$8,369
Average$3,695$5,588$6,609
Rough$2,705$4,085$4,849
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,187$7,893$9,321
Clean$4,692$7,136$8,434
Average$3,700$5,624$6,660
Rough$2,709$4,111$4,887
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,814$8,023$9,185
Clean$5,258$7,255$8,311
Average$4,148$5,717$6,563
Rough$3,037$4,179$4,815
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,123$6,906$7,841
Clean$4,634$6,244$7,095
Average$3,655$4,921$5,603
Rough$2,676$3,597$4,111
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,263 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,484 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,263 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,484 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,263 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,484 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 GMC Sierra 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 ranges from $2,462 to $8,469, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.