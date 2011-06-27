  1. Home
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,994$9,276$10,987
Clean$5,390$8,339$9,890
Average$4,182$6,466$7,695
Rough$2,974$4,592$5,501
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,089$7,447$8,673
Clean$4,576$6,695$7,806
Average$3,550$5,191$6,074
Rough$2,525$3,687$4,342
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,453$7,934$9,222
Clean$4,904$7,132$8,301
Average$3,805$5,530$6,459
Rough$2,706$3,928$4,617
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,249$6,361$7,460
Clean$3,821$5,719$6,715
Average$2,965$4,434$5,225
Rough$2,108$3,149$3,735
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,505$6,309$7,243
Clean$4,051$5,672$6,520
Average$3,143$4,398$5,073
Rough$2,235$3,124$3,627
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,181$9,566$11,331
Clean$5,558$8,600$10,200
Average$4,313$6,668$7,937
Rough$3,067$4,736$5,673
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,972$10,789$12,779
Clean$6,269$9,699$11,503
Average$4,864$7,520$8,951
Rough$3,459$5,341$6,398
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,898$9,128$10,813
Clean$5,304$8,206$9,733
Average$4,115$6,362$7,573
Rough$2,927$4,519$5,414
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,933$1,987$2,006
Clean$1,738$1,786$1,805
Average$1,349$1,385$1,405
Rough$959$984$1,004
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,144$7,520$8,755
Clean$4,626$6,761$7,881
Average$3,589$5,242$6,132
Rough$2,552$3,723$4,383
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,508$8,006$9,305
Clean$4,953$7,197$8,375
Average$3,843$5,580$6,517
Rough$2,733$3,963$4,659
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,975$7,699$9,119
Clean$4,474$6,921$8,209
Average$3,471$5,367$6,387
Rough$2,469$3,812$4,566
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,437$9,961$11,798
Clean$5,788$8,955$10,620
Average$4,491$6,943$8,264
Rough$3,194$4,931$5,907
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,342$9,815$11,626
Clean$5,703$8,824$10,465
Average$4,425$6,842$8,143
Rough$3,147$4,859$5,821
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,003$8,663$10,045
Clean$5,398$7,789$9,042
Average$4,188$6,039$7,036
Rough$2,978$4,289$5,029
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,599$6,591$7,627
Clean$4,135$5,925$6,865
Average$3,209$4,594$5,342
Rough$2,282$3,263$3,818
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,890$8,676$10,126
Clean$5,297$7,800$9,115
Average$4,110$6,048$7,093
Rough$2,922$4,295$5,070
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,080$4,766$5,647
Clean$2,770$4,285$5,083
Average$2,149$3,322$3,955
Rough$1,528$2,360$2,827
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,516$6,988$8,277
Clean$4,061$6,282$7,451
Average$3,151$4,871$5,798
Rough$2,241$3,460$4,144
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,447$6,948$7,717
Clean$4,898$6,246$6,947
Average$3,801$4,843$5,405
Rough$2,703$3,440$3,864
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,078$9,122$10,708
Clean$5,466$8,201$9,638
Average$4,241$6,358$7,500
Rough$3,016$4,516$5,361
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,423$8,391$9,940
Clean$4,876$7,543$8,947
Average$3,783$5,849$6,962
Rough$2,691$4,154$4,977
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,821 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,719 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,821 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,719 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,821 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,719 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $2,108 to $7,460, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.