Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,994
|$9,276
|$10,987
|Clean
|$5,390
|$8,339
|$9,890
|Average
|$4,182
|$6,466
|$7,695
|Rough
|$2,974
|$4,592
|$5,501
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,089
|$7,447
|$8,673
|Clean
|$4,576
|$6,695
|$7,806
|Average
|$3,550
|$5,191
|$6,074
|Rough
|$2,525
|$3,687
|$4,342
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,453
|$7,934
|$9,222
|Clean
|$4,904
|$7,132
|$8,301
|Average
|$3,805
|$5,530
|$6,459
|Rough
|$2,706
|$3,928
|$4,617
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,249
|$6,361
|$7,460
|Clean
|$3,821
|$5,719
|$6,715
|Average
|$2,965
|$4,434
|$5,225
|Rough
|$2,108
|$3,149
|$3,735
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,505
|$6,309
|$7,243
|Clean
|$4,051
|$5,672
|$6,520
|Average
|$3,143
|$4,398
|$5,073
|Rough
|$2,235
|$3,124
|$3,627
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,181
|$9,566
|$11,331
|Clean
|$5,558
|$8,600
|$10,200
|Average
|$4,313
|$6,668
|$7,937
|Rough
|$3,067
|$4,736
|$5,673
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,972
|$10,789
|$12,779
|Clean
|$6,269
|$9,699
|$11,503
|Average
|$4,864
|$7,520
|$8,951
|Rough
|$3,459
|$5,341
|$6,398
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,898
|$9,128
|$10,813
|Clean
|$5,304
|$8,206
|$9,733
|Average
|$4,115
|$6,362
|$7,573
|Rough
|$2,927
|$4,519
|$5,414
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$1,987
|$2,006
|Clean
|$1,738
|$1,786
|$1,805
|Average
|$1,349
|$1,385
|$1,405
|Rough
|$959
|$984
|$1,004
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,144
|$7,520
|$8,755
|Clean
|$4,626
|$6,761
|$7,881
|Average
|$3,589
|$5,242
|$6,132
|Rough
|$2,552
|$3,723
|$4,383
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,508
|$8,006
|$9,305
|Clean
|$4,953
|$7,197
|$8,375
|Average
|$3,843
|$5,580
|$6,517
|Rough
|$2,733
|$3,963
|$4,659
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,975
|$7,699
|$9,119
|Clean
|$4,474
|$6,921
|$8,209
|Average
|$3,471
|$5,367
|$6,387
|Rough
|$2,469
|$3,812
|$4,566
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,437
|$9,961
|$11,798
|Clean
|$5,788
|$8,955
|$10,620
|Average
|$4,491
|$6,943
|$8,264
|Rough
|$3,194
|$4,931
|$5,907
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,342
|$9,815
|$11,626
|Clean
|$5,703
|$8,824
|$10,465
|Average
|$4,425
|$6,842
|$8,143
|Rough
|$3,147
|$4,859
|$5,821
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,003
|$8,663
|$10,045
|Clean
|$5,398
|$7,789
|$9,042
|Average
|$4,188
|$6,039
|$7,036
|Rough
|$2,978
|$4,289
|$5,029
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,599
|$6,591
|$7,627
|Clean
|$4,135
|$5,925
|$6,865
|Average
|$3,209
|$4,594
|$5,342
|Rough
|$2,282
|$3,263
|$3,818
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,890
|$8,676
|$10,126
|Clean
|$5,297
|$7,800
|$9,115
|Average
|$4,110
|$6,048
|$7,093
|Rough
|$2,922
|$4,295
|$5,070
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,080
|$4,766
|$5,647
|Clean
|$2,770
|$4,285
|$5,083
|Average
|$2,149
|$3,322
|$3,955
|Rough
|$1,528
|$2,360
|$2,827
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,516
|$6,988
|$8,277
|Clean
|$4,061
|$6,282
|$7,451
|Average
|$3,151
|$4,871
|$5,798
|Rough
|$2,241
|$3,460
|$4,144
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,447
|$6,948
|$7,717
|Clean
|$4,898
|$6,246
|$6,947
|Average
|$3,801
|$4,843
|$5,405
|Rough
|$2,703
|$3,440
|$3,864
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,078
|$9,122
|$10,708
|Clean
|$5,466
|$8,201
|$9,638
|Average
|$4,241
|$6,358
|$7,500
|Rough
|$3,016
|$4,516
|$5,361
Estimated values
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,423
|$8,391
|$9,940
|Clean
|$4,876
|$7,543
|$8,947
|Average
|$3,783
|$5,849
|$6,962
|Rough
|$2,691
|$4,154
|$4,977