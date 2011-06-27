  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari
  4. Used 2002 GMC Safari
  5. Appraisal value

2002 GMC Safari Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 GMC Safari SLE Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,435$2,315$2,777
Clean$1,320$2,129$2,558
Average$1,090$1,758$2,119
Rough$861$1,387$1,680
Sell my 2002 GMC Safari with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Safari near you
Estimated values
2002 GMC Safari SLE AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,607$2,660$3,212
Clean$1,479$2,447$2,958
Average$1,221$2,021$2,451
Rough$964$1,594$1,944
Sell my 2002 GMC Safari with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Safari near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 GMC Safari on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Safari with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,479 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,447 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Safari is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Safari with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,479 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,447 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 GMC Safari, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 GMC Safari with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,479 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,447 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 GMC Safari. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 GMC Safari and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 GMC Safari ranges from $964 to $3,212, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 GMC Safari is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.