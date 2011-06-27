Estimated values
2002 GMC Safari SLE Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,435
|$2,315
|$2,777
|Clean
|$1,320
|$2,129
|$2,558
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,758
|$2,119
|Rough
|$861
|$1,387
|$1,680
Estimated values
2002 GMC Safari SLE AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,607
|$2,660
|$3,212
|Clean
|$1,479
|$2,447
|$2,958
|Average
|$1,221
|$2,021
|$2,451
|Rough
|$964
|$1,594
|$1,944