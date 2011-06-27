  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,494$12,758$15,036
Clean$7,728$11,603$13,678
Average$6,196$9,294$10,963
Rough$4,664$6,984$8,248
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,800$11,717$13,808
Clean$7,097$10,656$12,562
Average$5,690$8,535$10,068
Rough$4,284$6,414$7,574
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,698$9,051$10,304
Clean$6,094$8,232$9,374
Average$4,886$6,593$7,513
Rough$3,678$4,954$5,652
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,443$9,679$11,407
Clean$5,862$8,803$10,377
Average$4,700$7,051$8,317
Rough$3,538$5,298$6,257
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,490$8,247$9,719
Clean$4,995$7,500$8,842
Average$4,005$6,007$7,086
Rough$3,015$4,514$5,331
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,044$12,470$14,295
Clean$8,229$11,341$13,004
Average$6,598$9,084$10,423
Rough$4,967$6,826$7,841
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,441$9,402$10,443
Clean$6,770$8,551$9,500
Average$5,428$6,849$7,614
Rough$4,086$5,147$5,728
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,144$9,229$10,877
Clean$5,590$8,394$9,895
Average$4,482$6,723$7,931
Rough$3,374$5,052$5,966
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,220$9,344$11,011
Clean$5,659$8,498$10,017
Average$4,537$6,806$8,028
Rough$3,416$5,115$6,040
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,884$9,714$11,224
Clean$6,264$8,835$10,211
Average$5,022$7,076$8,184
Rough$3,781$5,318$6,157
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,081$8,283$9,455
Clean$5,533$7,533$8,601
Average$4,436$6,033$6,894
Rough$3,340$4,534$5,186
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,533$8,955$10,247
Clean$5,944$8,145$9,322
Average$4,766$6,523$7,471
Rough$3,588$4,902$5,621
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,314$7,982$9,407
Clean$4,835$7,259$8,558
Average$3,877$5,814$6,859
Rough$2,918$4,369$5,160
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,984$10,745$12,215
Clean$7,264$9,772$11,112
Average$5,825$7,827$8,906
Rough$4,385$5,882$6,700
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,112$9,565$10,871
Clean$6,471$8,699$9,890
Average$5,189$6,968$7,926
Rough$3,906$5,236$5,963
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,755$9,384$10,785
Clean$6,146$8,535$9,811
Average$4,928$6,836$7,863
Rough$3,710$5,137$5,916
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,931$8,094$9,246
Clean$5,396$7,361$8,412
Average$4,327$5,896$6,742
Rough$3,257$4,430$5,072
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,678$8,798$9,925
Clean$6,076$8,002$9,029
Average$4,872$6,409$7,237
Rough$3,668$4,816$5,444
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,681$8,533$10,056
Clean$5,168$7,761$9,148
Average$4,144$6,216$7,332
Rough$3,120$4,671$5,516
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,776$14,687$17,308
Clean$8,894$13,357$15,745
Average$7,132$10,698$12,619
Rough$5,369$8,039$9,494
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,447$8,251$9,748
Clean$4,956$7,504$8,868
Average$3,973$6,011$7,108
Rough$2,991$4,517$5,347
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,800$9,224$10,515
Clean$6,187$8,389$9,565
Average$4,961$6,719$7,666
Rough$3,735$5,049$5,768
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,927$8,341$9,627
Clean$5,393$7,586$8,758
Average$4,324$6,076$7,019
Rough$3,255$4,566$5,281
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,663$9,198$10,549
Clean$6,062$8,365$9,596
Average$4,861$6,700$7,691
Rough$3,659$5,035$5,786
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,601$9,938$11,181
Clean$6,916$9,039$10,171
Average$5,545$7,239$8,152
Rough$4,174$5,440$6,133
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,434$10,163$11,617
Clean$6,763$9,243$10,568
Average$5,423$7,403$8,470
Rough$4,082$5,563$6,372
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,129$8,599$9,915
Clean$5,576$7,820$9,020
Average$4,471$6,264$7,229
Rough$3,366$4,707$5,439
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,495$8,800$10,028
Clean$5,910$8,004$9,122
Average$4,738$6,410$7,312
Rough$3,567$4,817$5,501
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,430$7,382$8,422
Clean$4,941$6,713$7,661
Average$3,961$5,377$6,140
Rough$2,982$4,041$4,620
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,336$8,016$9,447
Clean$4,855$7,290$8,594
Average$3,893$5,839$6,888
Rough$2,930$4,388$5,182
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 GMC Sierra 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,835 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,259 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
To understand if the 2005 GMC Sierra 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.