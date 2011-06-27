Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,494
|$12,758
|$15,036
|Clean
|$7,728
|$11,603
|$13,678
|Average
|$6,196
|$9,294
|$10,963
|Rough
|$4,664
|$6,984
|$8,248
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,800
|$11,717
|$13,808
|Clean
|$7,097
|$10,656
|$12,562
|Average
|$5,690
|$8,535
|$10,068
|Rough
|$4,284
|$6,414
|$7,574
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,698
|$9,051
|$10,304
|Clean
|$6,094
|$8,232
|$9,374
|Average
|$4,886
|$6,593
|$7,513
|Rough
|$3,678
|$4,954
|$5,652
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,443
|$9,679
|$11,407
|Clean
|$5,862
|$8,803
|$10,377
|Average
|$4,700
|$7,051
|$8,317
|Rough
|$3,538
|$5,298
|$6,257
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,490
|$8,247
|$9,719
|Clean
|$4,995
|$7,500
|$8,842
|Average
|$4,005
|$6,007
|$7,086
|Rough
|$3,015
|$4,514
|$5,331
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,044
|$12,470
|$14,295
|Clean
|$8,229
|$11,341
|$13,004
|Average
|$6,598
|$9,084
|$10,423
|Rough
|$4,967
|$6,826
|$7,841
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,441
|$9,402
|$10,443
|Clean
|$6,770
|$8,551
|$9,500
|Average
|$5,428
|$6,849
|$7,614
|Rough
|$4,086
|$5,147
|$5,728
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,144
|$9,229
|$10,877
|Clean
|$5,590
|$8,394
|$9,895
|Average
|$4,482
|$6,723
|$7,931
|Rough
|$3,374
|$5,052
|$5,966
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,220
|$9,344
|$11,011
|Clean
|$5,659
|$8,498
|$10,017
|Average
|$4,537
|$6,806
|$8,028
|Rough
|$3,416
|$5,115
|$6,040
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,884
|$9,714
|$11,224
|Clean
|$6,264
|$8,835
|$10,211
|Average
|$5,022
|$7,076
|$8,184
|Rough
|$3,781
|$5,318
|$6,157
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,081
|$8,283
|$9,455
|Clean
|$5,533
|$7,533
|$8,601
|Average
|$4,436
|$6,033
|$6,894
|Rough
|$3,340
|$4,534
|$5,186
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,533
|$8,955
|$10,247
|Clean
|$5,944
|$8,145
|$9,322
|Average
|$4,766
|$6,523
|$7,471
|Rough
|$3,588
|$4,902
|$5,621
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,314
|$7,982
|$9,407
|Clean
|$4,835
|$7,259
|$8,558
|Average
|$3,877
|$5,814
|$6,859
|Rough
|$2,918
|$4,369
|$5,160
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,984
|$10,745
|$12,215
|Clean
|$7,264
|$9,772
|$11,112
|Average
|$5,825
|$7,827
|$8,906
|Rough
|$4,385
|$5,882
|$6,700
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,112
|$9,565
|$10,871
|Clean
|$6,471
|$8,699
|$9,890
|Average
|$5,189
|$6,968
|$7,926
|Rough
|$3,906
|$5,236
|$5,963
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,755
|$9,384
|$10,785
|Clean
|$6,146
|$8,535
|$9,811
|Average
|$4,928
|$6,836
|$7,863
|Rough
|$3,710
|$5,137
|$5,916
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,931
|$8,094
|$9,246
|Clean
|$5,396
|$7,361
|$8,412
|Average
|$4,327
|$5,896
|$6,742
|Rough
|$3,257
|$4,430
|$5,072
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,678
|$8,798
|$9,925
|Clean
|$6,076
|$8,002
|$9,029
|Average
|$4,872
|$6,409
|$7,237
|Rough
|$3,668
|$4,816
|$5,444
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,681
|$8,533
|$10,056
|Clean
|$5,168
|$7,761
|$9,148
|Average
|$4,144
|$6,216
|$7,332
|Rough
|$3,120
|$4,671
|$5,516
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,776
|$14,687
|$17,308
|Clean
|$8,894
|$13,357
|$15,745
|Average
|$7,132
|$10,698
|$12,619
|Rough
|$5,369
|$8,039
|$9,494
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,447
|$8,251
|$9,748
|Clean
|$4,956
|$7,504
|$8,868
|Average
|$3,973
|$6,011
|$7,108
|Rough
|$2,991
|$4,517
|$5,347
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,800
|$9,224
|$10,515
|Clean
|$6,187
|$8,389
|$9,565
|Average
|$4,961
|$6,719
|$7,666
|Rough
|$3,735
|$5,049
|$5,768
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,927
|$8,341
|$9,627
|Clean
|$5,393
|$7,586
|$8,758
|Average
|$4,324
|$6,076
|$7,019
|Rough
|$3,255
|$4,566
|$5,281
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,663
|$9,198
|$10,549
|Clean
|$6,062
|$8,365
|$9,596
|Average
|$4,861
|$6,700
|$7,691
|Rough
|$3,659
|$5,035
|$5,786
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,601
|$9,938
|$11,181
|Clean
|$6,916
|$9,039
|$10,171
|Average
|$5,545
|$7,239
|$8,152
|Rough
|$4,174
|$5,440
|$6,133
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,434
|$10,163
|$11,617
|Clean
|$6,763
|$9,243
|$10,568
|Average
|$5,423
|$7,403
|$8,470
|Rough
|$4,082
|$5,563
|$6,372
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,129
|$8,599
|$9,915
|Clean
|$5,576
|$7,820
|$9,020
|Average
|$4,471
|$6,264
|$7,229
|Rough
|$3,366
|$4,707
|$5,439
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,495
|$8,800
|$10,028
|Clean
|$5,910
|$8,004
|$9,122
|Average
|$4,738
|$6,410
|$7,312
|Rough
|$3,567
|$4,817
|$5,501
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,430
|$7,382
|$8,422
|Clean
|$4,941
|$6,713
|$7,661
|Average
|$3,961
|$5,377
|$6,140
|Rough
|$2,982
|$4,041
|$4,620
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,336
|$8,016
|$9,447
|Clean
|$4,855
|$7,290
|$8,594
|Average
|$3,893
|$5,839
|$6,888
|Rough
|$2,930
|$4,388
|$5,182