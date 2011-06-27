Used 2017 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

Justin , 02/27/2020 LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)

It's not flashy, but it is still stylish. I have long legs and there is plenty of leg room in every seat. The engine noise is a little loud before the engine warms up but to be expected from a 4 cylinder. All controls are easy, driver position is really comfortable, and the air conditioning blows cold immediately. My fuel bill has improved immensely since selling my 6 cylinder for this beauty. Road noise is super quite for this class, and I can hear detail in my music without having to crank it loud. The engine produces a solid amount of power for its size, but don't expect to win any drag races. Probably the best car I've owned, at this price range in my life.