Used 2017 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews
Great dependable little car
It's not flashy, but it is still stylish. I have long legs and there is plenty of leg room in every seat. The engine noise is a little loud before the engine warms up but to be expected from a 4 cylinder. All controls are easy, driver position is really comfortable, and the air conditioning blows cold immediately. My fuel bill has improved immensely since selling my 6 cylinder for this beauty. Road noise is super quite for this class, and I can hear detail in my music without having to crank it loud. The engine produces a solid amount of power for its size, but don't expect to win any drag races. Probably the best car I've owned, at this price range in my life.
Great little car!
Check how it compares with other cars in its class.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love it
Great value, reliability, and nice looking car!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Rio
Related Used 2017 Kia Rio info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid