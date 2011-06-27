  1. Home
Used 2010 Kia Rio Rio5 SX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$15,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Torque107 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$15,195
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,195
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
$15,195
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,195
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,195
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Exterior Options
Wheel Locksyes
$15,195
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track57.9 in.
$15,195
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity49.6 cu.ft.
Length158.5 in.
Curb weight2438 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume108.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$15,195
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black
  • Clear Silver Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Clear White
  • Tropical Red Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,195
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P205/45R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,195
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
