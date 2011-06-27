Used 2017 Kia Optima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Optima Sedan
SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,433*
Total Cash Price
$15,638
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,817*
Total Cash Price
$15,331
SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,219*
Total Cash Price
$21,003
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,452*
Total Cash Price
$21,617
LX Turbo 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,527*
Total Cash Price
$21,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Optima Sedan SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$898
|$924
|$4,359
|Maintenance
|$447
|$1,627
|$979
|$772
|$1,545
|$5,370
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$862
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,029
|Financing
|$842
|$676
|$500
|$313
|$114
|$2,445
|Depreciation
|$4,127
|$1,834
|$1,614
|$1,430
|$1,283
|$10,288
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,257
|$6,832
|$5,550
|$5,107
|$5,688
|$31,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Optima Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,274
|Maintenance
|$438
|$1,595
|$960
|$757
|$1,515
|$5,265
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$845
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,009
|Financing
|$825
|$663
|$490
|$307
|$112
|$2,397
|Depreciation
|$4,046
|$1,798
|$1,582
|$1,402
|$1,258
|$10,086
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,095
|$6,698
|$5,441
|$5,007
|$5,576
|$30,817
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Optima Sedan SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,241
|$5,855
|Maintenance
|$600
|$2,185
|$1,315
|$1,037
|$2,076
|$7,213
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,158
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,382
|Financing
|$1,130
|$908
|$671
|$421
|$153
|$3,284
|Depreciation
|$5,543
|$2,463
|$2,167
|$1,921
|$1,723
|$13,818
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,090
|$9,176
|$7,454
|$6,860
|$7,639
|$42,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Optima Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$1,277
|$6,026
|Maintenance
|$618
|$2,249
|$1,354
|$1,067
|$2,136
|$7,424
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,423
|Financing
|$1,163
|$935
|$691
|$433
|$158
|$3,380
|Depreciation
|$5,705
|$2,535
|$2,231
|$1,977
|$1,774
|$14,221
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,414
|$9,444
|$7,672
|$7,060
|$7,862
|$43,452
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Optima Sedan LX Turbo 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$5,898
|Maintenance
|$604
|$2,201
|$1,325
|$1,045
|$2,091
|$7,266
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$425
|$522
|$642
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,166
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,392
|Financing
|$1,139
|$915
|$676
|$424
|$155
|$3,308
|Depreciation
|$5,583
|$2,481
|$2,183
|$1,935
|$1,736
|$13,919
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,171
|$9,243
|$7,509
|$6,910
|$7,695
|$42,527
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Optima
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Kia Optima in Virginia is:not available
