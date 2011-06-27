Used 2010 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great so far!
I love this car so far. I have put about 1000 miles on it and am really enjoying it. I bought it barely used, and feel I got a great deal. The back is very roomy for two people and a third would be pretty comfy if they were not too big or if it wasn't a long trip. It has all of the things that are important to me and more. I did get the higher end wheels and automatic driver's seat, which are nice. It has lots of pep and I get 33 mpg on the highway. I think that's great for a non-hybrid. Everything is just laid out great! Get one now, because I think the price will go up on these. The 2011 looks even nicer.
I love my Optima
I purchased my 2010 KIA Optima a year ago and I couldnt be happier. It was one of KIAs rentals with 12,000 miles on it and in pristine condition inside and out. Im getting about 30 mpg around town. It handles beautifully and I feel safe and secure driving it. My mechanic was very impressed with it when I took it in for an oil change. Said I made a smart purchase. Im an old woman now, 67, and this will probably be my last car but if I ever have to buy another car I would buy this one in a heartbeat.
Great car for $
It's a great running car, good on gas. Lots of room on the inside. 3 kids ages 7,9 & 12 also a hubby that is just over 6 feet. Very roomy. It has a big trunk also. We went from a 3rd row seat trailblazer. The trailblazer was good but we would have to put the back seat to travel so the kids had to sit in the bench seat anyways so it doesn't really change with the space we need cause the optima trunk is so big & so much better on gas.
Underrated car
Now let me start with this car isn't quite as sporty on the outside such as like Malibu or Altima. However for someone who works at a rental car company and have compared them the logical choice was optima. IT drives the smoothest out of the camry, altima, avalon, fusion, and Malibu. It has some very cool features like bluetooth, satellite radio and the inside lights at night are cool. Overall this vehicle is cheaper and IMHO features inside the vehicle.
Must check it out!
Rides like a more expensive sedan with taut steering, responsive pep sufficient for merging and passing, good sight lines, comfortable seating and solid fit/finish. Roomy interior for 6'+, rich full sound stereo, easy access controls, very large trunk. Options are few but worthwhile: power seats, allow wheels and homelink mirror. With price, warranty and safety features Optima easily outdoes Malibu, Accord, Altima, and Camry. Glad I decided to check it out!
