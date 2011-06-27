Used 2006 Kia Optima Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|25
|22
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/31 mpg
|19/28 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|344.4/508.4 mi.
|326.8/481.6 mi.
|309.6/430.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|22
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|Torque
|163 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|147 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.7 l
|Horsepower
|161 hp @ 5800 rpm
|138 hp @ 5500 rpm
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.5 ft.
|34.1 ft.
|34.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|no
|no
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|no
|no
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|no
|no
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|element antenna
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|no
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.7 in.
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.8 in.
|36.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|Front track
|61.5 in.
|60.6 in.
|60.6 in.
|Length
|186.4 in.
|185.8 in.
|185.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3179 lbs.
|3301 lbs.
|3279 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.8 cu.ft.
|13.6 cu.ft.
|13.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|6.1 in.
|6.1 in.
|Height
|58.3 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|119 cu.ft.
|113.6 cu.ft.
|113.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|71.1 in.
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|Rear track
|61.1 in.
|59.8 in.
|59.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P205/60R H tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|16 x 6.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P205/55R16 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|no
|no
|double wishbone front suspension
|no
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,650
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
