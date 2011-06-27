  1. Home
Used 2006 Kia Optima Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,650
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG252221
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg19/28 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/508.4 mi.326.8/481.6 mi.309.6/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG252221
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm147 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.7 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5800 rpm138 hp @ 5500 rpm170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Valves161624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesnono
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesnono
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyesnono
tire pressure monitoringyesnono
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
mast antennanoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnono
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesnono
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnoyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnoyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room54.5 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
clothyesyesyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Length186.4 in.185.8 in.185.8 in.
Curb weight3179 lbs.3301 lbs.3279 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height58.3 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
EPA interior volume119 cu.ft.113.6 cu.ft.113.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width71.1 in.71.5 in.71.5 in.
Rear track61.1 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Gray
  • Deep Ocean Blue
  • Ebony Black
  • Clear White
  • Ruby Red
  • Light Almond Beige
  • Clear Silver
  • White
  • Olive Green
  • Imperial Blue
  • Cream Gold
  • Silver
  • Radiant Red
  • Black
  • White
  • Olive Green
  • Imperial Blue
  • Cream Gold
  • Silver
  • Radiant Red
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P205/60R H tiresyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
P205/55R16 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesnono
double wishbone front suspensionnoyesyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
