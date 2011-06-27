Used 2006 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews
Wheel alignment
Ever since I took this car out of the dealership, new in 2006, it had problems pulling to the right. I took it back 3 times to the dealer and they could not fix it. At times they used the values of the 2004 model. I have taken it to other alignment shops, and the alignment problem never got good. It pulls to the right. Yesterday i was changing the oil filter and I noticed 3 shims 1/16" thick on one side of the frame. It looks like the frame is the problem, it was never straight.
My Ruby Red Jewel
This car replaced a Buick Century and I must say it has many better features than my GM auto did. It is roomier, much better protection for all riders, handles like a dream, and has the very best finish I've every seen on a new car. I've owned many new cars in my lifetime (I'm 75 years old) and this KIA is the best!
Pretty good for the price
Nice smooth ride, very spacious interior, responsive. I am very amazed with the trunk which is enormous. Two cup holders in the back. No interchangeable cd player. Don't like scan feature in the radio, keeps scanning and never stops. Good price.
awwsome
Great car, never thought that I would be this happy with a Kia.
Never getting a KIA again
I will never own a KIA again. I had to get the AC replaced 2 months after getting it new off the lot took them 4 weeks. I have also had to replace the sun visors 3 times on each side. The visors are only replaced in the first 50K, and I am not going to pay $130.00 for the visor now. Even the dealer says they see them all the time with velcro, tape, and one person stapled them up. The computer says that I am getting 29MPG but I have NEVER gotten it that good. I keep up the maintenance and when I run the numbers while filling up I am getting 19 to 20MPG. I will not even get into how you can't set the castor and camber on the front end. If you are cutting tires you can't fix it.
Sponsored cars related to the Optima
Related Used 2006 Kia Optima info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid