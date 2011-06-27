Used 2002 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews
The Car that will surprise you
Just a note to those thinking of buying this car. I owned my KIA Optima for 4 years. I recently was rear ended by a full size truck traveling 40+ miles per hour, totaling my KIA. I was amazed at how it reacted. The rear completely crumpled leaving the passenger compartment intact. Even the police officer was shocked at how well it handled and that I was able to walk away. This car has been the safest, lowest cost of ownership, and most fun sedan I have owned. I never had any problems with my car, I put on 96,000 miles on it, and tearfully will have to say goodbye to it. I recommend this car to anyone looking. I am going to purchase the new KIA Optima this week. Enjoy!
Dangerous car
As soon as I bought this car I started having electrical problems with the car. I would lose all lights, steering, brakes, and air bags for the vehicle. Kia was no help in finding the problem with my vehicle and I totaled the car in July 2005. The only good thing that saved my life was the seat belt installed in the car. There was a burning smell that came from the car and the dealership had a hard time duplicating the problem. They changed many items on my car but they were not sure they had fixed the problem and in some cases were scared to drive the vehicle themselves. Please report your car to the NHTSA if you have this problem so it can be fixed
NO regrets
I bought this car used in '03. It had 27,000 miles on it and was a rental. Before the Kia I had a Mitsubishi Galant. I traded in @ 120,000 miles and 2 transmissions. The KIA is a very well made car, seats are very comfortable, very solid feeling for a mid-size and economical car. Have had no major issues and have 143,000 miles on it now. Even though I did not get the 100,000 mi warranty because I bought it used, no regrets. Would buy another. Think they are well made and a great value. Wish it had a sunroof though!
Awesome!
My aunt purchased this car new, and i have always wanted it. I got it and love it. My car has 154,000 miles on it with many more to come. NEVER has left me stranded, the only thing ever replaced is 02 Sensor which is normal to go out after 100,000 on any make or model car.
Great Car
The Optima is a great car! I've had only minors problems (driver's side window does not open) but overall this car is very durable. Its V6 is powerful on the highway and can get you past other vehicles pretty quickly. It has a sporty feel to it and the steering is precise. The cabin is very spacious, making it comfortable on long road trips. Overall, you can't go wrong with this vehicle. The Kia Optima is a very solid car!
