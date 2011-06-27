Used 2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|40
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|40
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|Torque
|276 lb-ft @ 2330 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|202 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|EX Technology Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|630 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Cargo Hook
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.5 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.0 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Mud Guards
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Paint Protection Package
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|191.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3788 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|57.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|114.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.4 in.
|Width
|73.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P215/55R V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,210
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
