Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG37
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)602.0/670.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG37
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower199 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Technology Packageyes
White Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Snow White Pearl Paintyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Aurora Black Pearl Paintyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.8 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.
Curb weight3622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Aurora Black
  • Aluminum Silver
  • Smokey Blue
Interior Colors
  • White, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
