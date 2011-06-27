Used 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love the seats Jim , 11/06/2015 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have sat in both the front and back seats and I there great. I have a bad neck and on long drives my neck never bothers me. This is coming from a man that traded in a Cadillac for the hybrid. The mileage is exactly what the review say, a bit lower than other of the same size, especially in colder weather. Overall though I am very happy with the car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Deal and pleasent suprize David , 05/19/2017 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought new and got an awesome deal, love the car more than I thought and so have the people who have ridden in it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Only thing good is warranty Josh , 08/22/2017 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Car does not get anywhere near advertised mileage, it varies depending on which gas station you use. but my V8 Mustang GT gets better mileage on the highway. The taillights fill with moisture all the time, had them replaced 8 times still do it. The trunk comes open when it wants, the bluetooth does not sync have the time. Worst of all is resell paid 36k after 10k miles it is worth $16,500 should have never switched from Toyota Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Seats are horrible & not comfortable Luz Mendoza , 10/27/2015 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 8 of 12 people found this review helpful The back seats are so laid back you cannot straighten yourself up. The passenger front seat is so low that you feel like you are sitting in a pod. If someone is seated behind this seat you cannot move it back either. So most time your knees are touching the glove compartment. It is exceptionally good with gas. All other things are ok in this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value