2019 Kia Forte Sedan Consumer Reviews

forte drive aldinero , 10/31/2018 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Great looking very comfortable car .Lots of fun to drive although not a great pickup.Ride and handling are very good and steering is first rate.Feels more like a mid size than a compact car.Lot of room inside both front and rear, controls are easy and very thought out.The only set back is that Kia removed the auto folding side view mirrors that were standard on all Kia cars.Overall very good value compared to other competitive cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

13 mustang to a 19 forte Jon , 03/20/2019 LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I really love this car. I purchased it to replace my 2013 v6 mustang as a daily driver. It performs adequately for what it is. I would classify myself as a more aggressive driver and I have no issues getting on the freeway. The transmission is far better than I expected. Very rarely do i even realize it is a CVT. Snow performance is sub par if you live in a wintery area a different set of tires is advised. (I drove my mustang regularly in 10 inches of snow on blizzacks and it performed better) Pay for the heated mirrors they're worth it. The ride is stiff but it's not uncomfortable. Entertainment system is superb as well as the climate control. I regularly get 400+ miles on 11 gallons of gas. The automatic wipers arent fantastic. Interior quality is great I dont have any rattles and my state has some of the worst roads in the country. Great roadtrip car, the trunk is massive and I've had four 6 ft adults in the car for long periods of time with no complaints. I wish the trunk lining was a material with more grip as things slide around the trunk like crazy. Plenty of storage space though. I had one issue where a lightbulb burned out and Kia went above and beyond to resolve the issue. They even sent me a gift card in the mail for the inconvenience. Great car for the money would highly recommend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not So Compact, Compact Car Cnovalles73 , 11/14/2018 LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I went to a dealership to get a look at a 2016 Nissan Sentra and ended up leaving in a 2019 Forte LXS and couldn't be happier (so far). I've heard and read very good things about Kia but only recently learned they're the same company as Hyundai which, in terms of reliability, attracted me even more. I watched videos on car reviews talking about CVT transmissions and how people don't seem that crazy about them. I'll say this much about it: the Forte is not an "off the line" car by any means but the shifting is SO smooth and the transition from 2nd to 3rd and beyond is where the car seems to wake up; especially in 'sport mode'. You get what you pay for in the sense that this is a car that offers quite a lot but is intended to be affordable and competes in the compact segment so don't expect mid-size or full-size comfort; it has a very rough ride but Orlando has some pretty rough roads so I guess it is what it is. This is my 1st compact car in 13 years after owning four LARGE Fords and my very first Kia. If it lives up to its reputation I can see myself trading up to an Optima; time will tell. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Revamped, re-engineer and ready to rumble! Haystack Calhoun , 03/27/2019 LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Okay if you're like me you don't want to spend $30,000 on a sedan. You don't have money to throw away but yet you want a high technology car with a great warranty. Probably the first two cars that come to mine are from the Honda and Toyota line. However there's a new horse in town with the Kia Forte 2019. This is not the same car that you drove in the rental Fleet just last year. Kia up the game on this model put in lots of Technology like the Android nice 6 inch screen and the lane assist and frontal crash warning system all standard on all models. Then it threw in dual climate control and various other safety features like sound dampening windows to make this car ready to rumble. And also has a nice shift select thing near the transmission where you can choose what type of driving you want to do. So all these features are on all the models of Forte's . These various options are usually found on the Lexus and Infiniti models that people pay in the high 30s and 40,000. So you've got the technology you've got the safety and not so bad engine if there is any drowning point for this Forte it is the engine the 2.0 that has been around for quite a while. However they also added a chain drive CVT to the middle of the road model Forte which is called lxs which is the model I drive. And that is helping this car average 40 miles to the gallon . I have been around the Hyundai and Kia family since 2013. I have driven the old Forte and drive currently the Hyundai Elantra as a standard daily driver. Kia decided to up the game on this standard sedan to make it a truly awesome all the way around buy for the money. When you start seeing 40 miles to the gallon on the interstate the shortcomings are not as few. The drive is a little stiffer on the steering but it still holds curves about as well as anybody out there. And if you dial up the sport mode it makes the curves and the car sporty enough to satisfy a guy like me that can take some curves a little fast. Also for the entertaining of individuals that has Apple carplay an Android with a nice little 9 inch screen, and dual climate control which is standard in all models. Okay the big bottom line on this car is it can be had for the price of a used car. I was getting ready to buy a used Altima and then I saw this price point in the same category. I walked out of the dealership under 18,000 for a brand new car that has the same technology as a Lexus or a Infiniti. So my payments less then a used car and I don't have to suffer less safety features. So if you have half a brain you will test drive this new model and you will probably drive out with one. This car has been awesome as a daily driver and even has good road manners. You don't have to pay 30000 to have a awesome car. Save your money and go get this Kia Forte lxs and you won't be disappointed. Like I said in my title revamped , re-engineered and ready to rumble! Kia can be mentioned with Honda and Toyota now as a go-to option. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse