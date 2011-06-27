Used 2016 Kia Forte Sedan Consumer Reviews

Well made & designed car for a bargain price! Barry , 05/21/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 48 of 49 people found this review helpful Bought the 2016 LX Forte automatic equipped with the popular equipment package, floormats, mud guards and a spare tire for $18,000.00 cash including all fees and taxes out the door. Be aware, it actually only comes with a tire repair kit and inflator as standard equipment. No trade was involved and that price included a $2,000.00 cash back and $400.00 military offer. I can honestly say that I haven't found anything that I don't like about this car. I have mostly been driving in the city and I have averaged a solid 29 MPG over the past 1,250 miles with the a/c always on. The 1.8 L engine has ample power and is smooth. The car rides and handles well and is very quiet. The seats both front and rear are very comfortable and I love the overall driving experience. I haven't found a single fault in this car and I have been over it with a fine tooth comb. I buy all my cars new and I usually keep them for about 12 years. I also do all of my own maintenance. I've owned Toyota, Honda and Nissan vehicles and to date this is the best example of value, function, and quality that I've encountered. I compared and drove all of the other cars in the Forte's class and for me this was the clear winner, even if I ignored the higher pricing of the competition. If you want a very well made car, packed with tons of standard options at a very good price, put this car at the top of your list! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Inexpensive well equipped car Charles S. , 05/02/2016 EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Ride handles well for the most part. Steering feels sluggish at times and engine sounds cheap. But overall the car accelerates quick and delivers a sportier driving feel than most cars in the segment. It also has good looks and nice technology options. Would buy another forte Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I'm in Love Jalee Finley , 06/15/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I just purchased this car and I love everything about it!! There are three cons -(1) You cannot see the hood or front bumper despite how much you sit up or how close you sit to the steering wheel, and (2) you cannot see the back bumper, and (3) there is a small blind spot in the rear side views. That said, I love everything else about this car. I especially like the 6th gear and ability to downshift when needed. The audio could have been better, but I won't complain. The back seat is pretty spacious, and comfortable. The cup holders for the backseat are nice as well. If you have kids you will appreciate the plastic (instead of cloth or leather) on the backs of the front seats where their feet often touch/rest. This car has reinforced doors and PLENTY of airbags in case of collision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Getting my Money's Worth Tim C , 04/09/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Yes the car is very affordable and I was lucky enough to get a great deal but the features this car comes with are comparable with more expensive models. The interior is roomier and more comfortable than what you would expect with a compact model and I'm a big guy used to driving SUVs and pickups. The engine has adequate pep and power to navigate the daily urban commute. I have been averaging around 38MPG but I do alot of interstate driving. To nitpick, the steering is slugish compared to other compacts and a little more noise gets into the cabin from the road than I would like. Still I have been very happy with my Forte. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse