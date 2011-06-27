Used 2015 Kia Forte Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Forte Hatchback
Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,993*
Total Cash Price
$13,140
Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,371*
Total Cash Price
$9,903
Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,443*
Total Cash Price
$11,807
Forte Sedan
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,753*
Total Cash Price
$13,426
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,653*
Total Cash Price
$10,760
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,357*
Total Cash Price
$9,522
Forte Coupe
Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,864*
Total Cash Price
$9,712
Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,739*
Total Cash Price
$13,045
Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,768*
Total Cash Price
$13,807
Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$25,357*
Total Cash Price
$9,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forte Hatchback Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,065
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$1,212
|$1,003
|$683
|$2,070
|$2,247
|$7,215
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$749
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$976
|Financing
|$707
|$569
|$421
|$264
|$94
|$2,053
|Depreciation
|$4,195
|$1,499
|$1,279
|$1,090
|$931
|$8,995
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,692
|$6,119
|$5,615
|$6,878
|$6,689
|$34,993
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forte Hatchback Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$828
|$852
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$913
|$756
|$515
|$1,560
|$1,693
|$5,437
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$565
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$735
|Financing
|$532
|$428
|$317
|$199
|$71
|$1,548
|Depreciation
|$3,162
|$1,129
|$964
|$822
|$702
|$6,779
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,304
|$4,611
|$4,232
|$5,183
|$5,041
|$26,371
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forte Hatchback Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$957
|$987
|$1,016
|$4,793
|Maintenance
|$1,089
|$901
|$614
|$1,860
|$2,019
|$6,483
|Repairs
|$367
|$448
|$546
|$676
|$572
|$2,608
|Taxes & Fees
|$673
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$877
|Financing
|$635
|$511
|$378
|$237
|$84
|$1,845
|Depreciation
|$3,770
|$1,347
|$1,149
|$980
|$837
|$8,082
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,756
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,709
|$5,498
|$5,046
|$6,180
|$6,010
|$31,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forte Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$1,238
|$1,025
|$698
|$2,115
|$2,295
|$7,371
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$766
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$997
|Financing
|$722
|$581
|$430
|$269
|$96
|$2,098
|Depreciation
|$4,286
|$1,531
|$1,307
|$1,114
|$952
|$9,190
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,902
|$6,252
|$5,737
|$7,027
|$6,834
|$35,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forte Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$4,367
|Maintenance
|$992
|$822
|$559
|$1,695
|$1,840
|$5,908
|Repairs
|$334
|$408
|$497
|$616
|$521
|$2,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$614
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$799
|Financing
|$579
|$466
|$345
|$216
|$77
|$1,681
|Depreciation
|$3,435
|$1,227
|$1,048
|$893
|$763
|$7,365
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,936
|$5,010
|$4,598
|$5,632
|$5,477
|$28,653
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forte Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$878
|$727
|$495
|$1,500
|$1,628
|$5,228
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$543
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$707
|Financing
|$512
|$412
|$305
|$191
|$68
|$1,488
|Depreciation
|$3,040
|$1,086
|$927
|$790
|$675
|$6,518
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,023
|$4,434
|$4,069
|$4,984
|$4,847
|$25,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forte Coupe Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$787
|$812
|$835
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$896
|$742
|$505
|$1,530
|$1,661
|$5,333
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$554
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$721
|Financing
|$522
|$420
|$311
|$195
|$69
|$1,518
|Depreciation
|$3,101
|$1,108
|$946
|$806
|$689
|$6,648
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,163
|$4,523
|$4,150
|$5,084
|$4,944
|$25,864
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forte Coupe Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,091
|$1,122
|$5,295
|Maintenance
|$1,203
|$996
|$678
|$2,055
|$2,230
|$7,162
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$744
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$969
|Financing
|$701
|$564
|$418
|$262
|$93
|$2,039
|Depreciation
|$4,165
|$1,488
|$1,270
|$1,082
|$925
|$8,930
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,622
|$6,075
|$5,575
|$6,828
|$6,640
|$34,739
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forte Coupe Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,604
|Maintenance
|$1,273
|$1,054
|$718
|$2,175
|$2,361
|$7,581
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$787
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,025
|Financing
|$742
|$597
|$442
|$277
|$99
|$2,158
|Depreciation
|$4,408
|$1,575
|$1,344
|$1,146
|$979
|$9,451
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,183
|$6,429
|$5,900
|$7,227
|$7,028
|$36,768
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forte Coupe Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$878
|$727
|$495
|$1,500
|$1,628
|$5,228
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$543
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$707
|Financing
|$512
|$412
|$305
|$191
|$68
|$1,488
|Depreciation
|$3,040
|$1,086
|$927
|$790
|$675
|$6,518
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,023
|$4,434
|$4,069
|$4,984
|$4,847
|$25,357
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Forte
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Kia Forte in Virginia is:not available
