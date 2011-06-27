  1. Home
Used 2013 Kia Forte Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.2
10 reviews
Great car for smooth flat roads Awsome MPG

Nicole, 12/01/2015
SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I had this car a year and a half now and drove it on a 3 month cross country road trip by myself. This car gets excellent gas mileage 39 mpg on highway the lowest in the city was 22mpg but i think thats because the tires got a little low. This car has a lot of great features, bluetooth to sync with phone, usb and Aux inputs were great on long roadtrips to listen to flashdrive or another device, and cd player too, sat radio is available too. I loved all the controls on the steering wheel to control stereo, phone and cruise control. Loved all the storage space in front as well. The front and rear seats are comfortable, the headrests are adjustable in all directions which is nice. Im pretty tall so having a telescoping steering wheel is really nice to have less strain on body. The cons are the suspension, shocks or maybe the tires i am not sure what the cause is but can feel every single crack, bump and rough part of the road. Its ok if you live in the south where the roads are smooth and flat but once you get on roads it kind of rough on your body. The shocks were so bad that after exploring on some rough dirt roads that one of the heat shields broke on my trip. Also when i was in the mountains it seemed to have trouble going up steep hills maintain constant speed with cruise control and had to put the gas to the floor to get up some of them when people behind me seemed to want to go faster. The fan for the air conditioner heater is super loud but not as loud as the road noise when going on the highway add them both together and people cant barely hear ya when you try to make a call using bluetooth and you have to yell to talk with someone next to you. Overall this is a great car to get around town in or if you live where their is nice smooth roads!!! This car doesn't work for my lifestyle at the moment so im looking for an SUV with better socks, less noise, more cargo room, but i think i will have to sacrifice the excellent gas mileage of this Kia Forte has.

Love my new Kia

paulestep, 10/20/2012
I recently purchased a 2012 Kia Forte EX. I absolutely love my car. It has plenty of pick-up, very quiet, great features and great gas mileage. Recently took it on a little road trip and was very impressed with how well it ran. It has more than enough room for my family of 4 and the trunk is large enough for our luggage plus my guitar.

Great car!

kevohyuh, 04/20/2014
Currently at 15,006 miles and loving it. I heard a lot of complaints about the gas mileage and I have to tell you.. I get 32 to 35 miles to the gallon easy and have nothing to complain about. The car looks great. Inside and out. I would suggest better stock speakers and a metal fuel door, but other than that, perfect little car for the money. Can't go wrong.

Good car for my money

dreadnought, 07/21/2014
I have owned my Forte for two years now. It has 17000 miles on it and we have driven it in all weather, all terrains, over much if the country without a problem. Ride is comfortable for class. I recently got 42.6 mpg on a trip from the northeast to Georgia and back , and The car usually averages about 36-38 highway, 28 local. Love the exterior staying for its classic, clean look.interior is bland, yes, but not junky, either. This is my second Kia, the first,a Sportage was a great car which I traded in at 80K to get better more economy, never gave me a problem. I trust this car will of as well.

Great Cash Car

Kevin, 01/16/2017
SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought my 2013 Kia Forte SX certified pre-owned with 14k miles when it was just 1 year old. Today it's 5 years old at 115k and still running strong. The engine and transmission have been great. Great performance, though the gas mileage could be better for such a small car. The radio went out at 95k, which was kind of frustrating, but not the end of the world. My only real complaint is the resale value. Depreciation is an issue with all financed cars, but Kia's resale value is ridiculously low. It'd make a great cash car. I'd buy another 2013 today in cash no problem, but I wouldn't finance another Kia.

Research Similar Vehicles