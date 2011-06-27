Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Sedan Consumer Reviews
Cadenza a real deal
My current Kia ride is the 2016 Cadenza Limited model I can't say enough about the ride comfort / technology / especially the navigation (WOW) drove south visiting 10 States 8500 miles using Kia dealerships for occasional maintainence. Previously drove a Benz 350. The Cadenza is superior or as good in all areas of operation (especially service $$$) lacking only all wheel drive, but for the $20,000 price difference I don't need all wheel drive..Purchased the Cadenza last day of year 2016 saved me $10,000..Great deal... Will wait for Dec 30/31 of 2020
Best deal you can get
Cost of car 40,000. Total discounts 12,200.00 Chiseled another 400.00 Excellent looks inside and out. Quiet interior. V6 engine 8 speed transmission. Plenty of power. The quality of this car was voted number 1 by JD Powers. Five year 60k bumper to bumper. 10 year 100k on power train. That’s the best in the industry. Any one who buys another brand is flat out foolish and is losing money.
Stylish, sleek and fun to drive. Yes, it's a KIA!
One things that still blows my mind is that I can be comfortable driving the car and still have rear room for passengers! Has more leg room in front and rear then I thought it would. Although the rear seats don't fold down, it does have what they call a ski access hole. I wish it was AWD, but I know how to drive FWD in the winter months. It came with Michelin tires from factory, so that definitely helps with a good set of tires. I am leasing with intent to purchase out in the end. I love the way the car looks and performs! I love that it has a V6 engine. Overall, I am definitely impressed with how the car looks, performs and of course the quality of the vehicle. KIA definitely is on the right track.
GREAT CAR
It the best Car I have owned and I have had a lot of them.
My Dream Car!
Don’t sleep on Kia’s
