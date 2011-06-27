2020 Jeep Wrangler Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Wrangler Hybrid
Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,577*
Total Cash Price
$75,049
Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,300*
Total Cash Price
$53,992
Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,616*
Total Cash Price
$60,471
Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,287*
Total Cash Price
$58,851
Wrangler SUV
Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,300*
Total Cash Price
$53,992
Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,261*
Total Cash Price
$68,570
Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,261*
Total Cash Price
$68,570
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,730*
Total Cash Price
$59,391
Black and Tan 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,072*
Total Cash Price
$56,152
Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$62,463*
Total Cash Price
$76,129
Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$65,121*
Total Cash Price
$79,368
Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,349*
Total Cash Price
$77,209
Unlimited Black and Tan 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,730*
Total Cash Price
$59,391
Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$59,362*
Total Cash Price
$72,349
Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,616*
Total Cash Price
$60,471
Unlimited Freedom 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,046*
Total Cash Price
$65,870
Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,375*
Total Cash Price
$67,490
Freedom 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,160*
Total Cash Price
$64,790
Willys 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,515*
Total Cash Price
$56,692
Unlimited Willys Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,730*
Total Cash Price
$59,391
Willys Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$57,590*
Total Cash Price
$70,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$1,101
|$1,138
|$5,322
|Maintenance
|$243
|$1,062
|$624
|$3,136
|$534
|$5,599
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$304
|$727
|$1,065
|$2,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,065
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,321
|Financing
|$4,037
|$3,246
|$2,402
|$1,504
|$543
|$11,732
|Depreciation
|$7,653
|$3,287
|$3,114
|$3,650
|$3,457
|$21,161
|Fuel
|$2,325
|$2,395
|$2,467
|$2,541
|$2,617
|$12,346
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,316
|$11,081
|$10,039
|$12,723
|$9,419
|$61,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler Hybrid Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$714
|$739
|$765
|$792
|$819
|$3,829
|Maintenance
|$175
|$764
|$449
|$2,256
|$384
|$4,028
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$523
|$766
|$1,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,205
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,389
|Financing
|$2,904
|$2,335
|$1,728
|$1,082
|$391
|$8,440
|Depreciation
|$5,506
|$2,365
|$2,240
|$2,626
|$2,487
|$15,224
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,177
|$7,972
|$7,222
|$9,153
|$6,776
|$44,300
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$917
|$4,288
|Maintenance
|$196
|$856
|$503
|$2,527
|$430
|$4,511
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$245
|$586
|$858
|$1,689
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,470
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,676
|Financing
|$3,252
|$2,615
|$1,935
|$1,212
|$438
|$9,453
|Depreciation
|$6,167
|$2,649
|$2,509
|$2,941
|$2,785
|$17,051
|Fuel
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$9,948
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,758
|$8,929
|$8,089
|$10,251
|$7,589
|$49,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler Hybrid Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$806
|$834
|$863
|$893
|$4,174
|Maintenance
|$191
|$833
|$489
|$2,459
|$419
|$4,391
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$239
|$570
|$835
|$1,644
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,403
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,604
|Financing
|$3,165
|$2,545
|$1,884
|$1,179
|$426
|$9,200
|Depreciation
|$6,002
|$2,578
|$2,442
|$2,862
|$2,711
|$16,594
|Fuel
|$1,824
|$1,878
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$2,052
|$9,681
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,363
|$8,689
|$7,872
|$9,977
|$7,386
|$48,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$714
|$739
|$765
|$792
|$819
|$3,829
|Maintenance
|$175
|$764
|$449
|$2,256
|$384
|$4,028
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$523
|$766
|$1,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,205
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,389
|Financing
|$2,904
|$2,335
|$1,728
|$1,082
|$391
|$8,440
|Depreciation
|$5,506
|$2,365
|$2,240
|$2,626
|$2,487
|$15,224
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,177
|$7,972
|$7,222
|$9,153
|$6,776
|$44,300
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$939
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,040
|$4,863
|Maintenance
|$222
|$970
|$570
|$2,865
|$488
|$5,116
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$278
|$664
|$973
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,800
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,034
|Financing
|$3,688
|$2,965
|$2,195
|$1,374
|$497
|$10,719
|Depreciation
|$6,993
|$3,004
|$2,845
|$3,335
|$3,158
|$19,334
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,735
|$10,124
|$9,172
|$11,624
|$8,606
|$56,261
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$939
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,040
|$4,863
|Maintenance
|$222
|$970
|$570
|$2,865
|$488
|$5,116
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$278
|$664
|$973
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,800
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,034
|Financing
|$3,688
|$2,965
|$2,195
|$1,374
|$497
|$10,719
|Depreciation
|$6,993
|$3,004
|$2,845
|$3,335
|$3,158
|$19,334
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,735
|$10,124
|$9,172
|$11,624
|$8,606
|$56,261
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$813
|$842
|$871
|$901
|$4,212
|Maintenance
|$193
|$840
|$494
|$2,482
|$422
|$4,431
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,426
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,628
|Financing
|$3,194
|$2,569
|$1,901
|$1,190
|$430
|$9,284
|Depreciation
|$6,057
|$2,602
|$2,464
|$2,889
|$2,736
|$16,746
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,495
|$8,769
|$7,944
|$10,068
|$7,454
|$48,730
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Black and Tan 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$769
|$796
|$824
|$852
|$3,982
|Maintenance
|$182
|$795
|$467
|$2,346
|$399
|$4,189
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$228
|$544
|$797
|$1,568
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,293
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,485
|Financing
|$3,020
|$2,428
|$1,797
|$1,125
|$407
|$8,778
|Depreciation
|$5,726
|$2,460
|$2,330
|$2,731
|$2,586
|$15,833
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,704
|$8,291
|$7,511
|$9,519
|$7,047
|$46,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,079
|$1,117
|$1,155
|$5,399
|Maintenance
|$247
|$1,077
|$633
|$3,181
|$541
|$5,679
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$309
|$737
|$1,080
|$2,126
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,109
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,368
|Financing
|$4,095
|$3,292
|$2,436
|$1,526
|$551
|$11,900
|Depreciation
|$7,763
|$3,335
|$3,158
|$3,703
|$3,507
|$21,466
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,580
|$11,241
|$10,183
|$12,906
|$9,554
|$62,463
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,086
|$1,125
|$1,164
|$1,204
|$5,629
|Maintenance
|$257
|$1,123
|$660
|$3,316
|$564
|$5,921
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$322
|$769
|$1,126
|$2,217
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,241
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,512
|Financing
|$4,269
|$3,432
|$2,540
|$1,591
|$575
|$12,407
|Depreciation
|$8,094
|$3,477
|$3,293
|$3,860
|$3,656
|$22,379
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,370
|$11,719
|$10,616
|$13,455
|$9,961
|$65,121
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,133
|$1,171
|$5,475
|Maintenance
|$250
|$1,093
|$642
|$3,226
|$549
|$5,760
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$313
|$748
|$1,095
|$2,156
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,153
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,416
|Financing
|$4,153
|$3,339
|$2,471
|$1,547
|$559
|$12,069
|Depreciation
|$7,874
|$3,382
|$3,203
|$3,755
|$3,556
|$21,770
|Fuel
|$2,392
|$2,464
|$2,538
|$2,614
|$2,693
|$12,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,843
|$11,400
|$10,327
|$13,089
|$9,690
|$63,349
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Black and Tan 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$813
|$842
|$871
|$901
|$4,212
|Maintenance
|$193
|$840
|$494
|$2,482
|$422
|$4,431
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,426
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,628
|Financing
|$3,194
|$2,569
|$1,901
|$1,190
|$430
|$9,284
|Depreciation
|$6,057
|$2,602
|$2,464
|$2,889
|$2,736
|$16,746
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,495
|$8,769
|$7,944
|$10,068
|$7,454
|$48,730
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$1,097
|$5,131
|Maintenance
|$235
|$1,024
|$602
|$3,023
|$515
|$5,398
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$293
|$701
|$1,026
|$2,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,955
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,201
|Financing
|$3,891
|$3,129
|$2,316
|$1,450
|$524
|$11,310
|Depreciation
|$7,378
|$3,169
|$3,002
|$3,519
|$3,333
|$20,400
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,309
|$2,379
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$11,902
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,657
|$10,682
|$9,677
|$12,265
|$9,080
|$59,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$917
|$4,288
|Maintenance
|$196
|$856
|$503
|$2,527
|$430
|$4,511
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$245
|$586
|$858
|$1,689
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,470
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,676
|Financing
|$3,252
|$2,615
|$1,935
|$1,212
|$438
|$9,453
|Depreciation
|$6,167
|$2,649
|$2,509
|$2,941
|$2,785
|$17,051
|Fuel
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$9,948
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,758
|$8,929
|$8,089
|$10,251
|$7,589
|$49,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Freedom 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$871
|$902
|$933
|$966
|$999
|$4,671
|Maintenance
|$214
|$932
|$548
|$2,752
|$468
|$4,914
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$267
|$638
|$935
|$1,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,690
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,915
|Financing
|$3,543
|$2,849
|$2,108
|$1,320
|$477
|$10,297
|Depreciation
|$6,717
|$2,885
|$2,733
|$3,204
|$3,034
|$18,573
|Fuel
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,166
|$2,230
|$2,297
|$10,836
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,076
|$9,726
|$8,811
|$11,167
|$8,267
|$54,046
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$924
|$956
|$990
|$1,024
|$4,786
|Maintenance
|$219
|$955
|$561
|$2,820
|$480
|$5,035
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$274
|$654
|$958
|$1,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,756
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,986
|Financing
|$3,630
|$2,919
|$2,160
|$1,353
|$489
|$10,550
|Depreciation
|$6,883
|$2,956
|$2,800
|$3,283
|$3,109
|$19,030
|Fuel
|$2,091
|$2,154
|$2,219
|$2,285
|$2,354
|$11,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,471
|$9,965
|$9,028
|$11,441
|$8,470
|$55,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Freedom 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$887
|$918
|$950
|$983
|$4,595
|Maintenance
|$210
|$917
|$539
|$2,707
|$461
|$4,834
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$263
|$628
|$919
|$1,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,646
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,867
|Financing
|$3,485
|$2,802
|$2,074
|$1,298
|$469
|$10,128
|Depreciation
|$6,607
|$2,838
|$2,688
|$3,151
|$2,984
|$18,269
|Fuel
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$10,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,812
|$9,566
|$8,666
|$10,984
|$8,131
|$53,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Willys 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$776
|$803
|$832
|$860
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$184
|$802
|$471
|$2,369
|$403
|$4,229
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$230
|$549
|$804
|$1,583
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,315
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,508
|Financing
|$3,049
|$2,452
|$1,814
|$1,136
|$411
|$8,862
|Depreciation
|$5,781
|$2,483
|$2,352
|$2,757
|$2,611
|$15,985
|Fuel
|$1,757
|$1,809
|$1,864
|$1,919
|$1,977
|$9,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,836
|$8,371
|$7,583
|$9,611
|$7,115
|$46,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Willys Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$813
|$842
|$871
|$901
|$4,212
|Maintenance
|$193
|$840
|$494
|$2,482
|$422
|$4,431
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,426
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,628
|Financing
|$3,194
|$2,569
|$1,901
|$1,190
|$430
|$9,284
|Depreciation
|$6,057
|$2,602
|$2,464
|$2,889
|$2,736
|$16,746
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,495
|$8,769
|$7,944
|$10,068
|$7,454
|$48,730
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Wrangler SUV Willys Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$928
|$961
|$995
|$1,030
|$1,065
|$4,978
|Maintenance
|$228
|$993
|$584
|$2,933
|$499
|$5,236
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$285
|$680
|$996
|$1,960
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,867
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,106
|Financing
|$3,775
|$3,036
|$2,246
|$1,407
|$508
|$10,972
|Depreciation
|$7,158
|$3,075
|$2,912
|$3,414
|$3,233
|$19,791
|Fuel
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$2,308
|$2,376
|$2,448
|$11,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,130
|$10,364
|$9,389
|$11,899
|$8,809
|$57,590
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Wrangler
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Jeep Wrangler in Virginia is:not available
