Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
'13 Wrangler Unlimited
I have had probably 5 Jeeps in my life... This one is one of the best! I have almost 10,000 miles on it now and haven't had any problems at all. The build quality is equal to if not better then my previous car (Acura TSX). The new engine is perfect, I use the Jeep to tow my 20ft boat to and from the lake with no lack of power.
It's a Jeep!
I don't understand people who bash the Jeep saying it's not comfortable, it bounces a lot, etc... It is a JEEP people! If you want comfort, go buy something else. But just remember, whatever else you buy just isn't a Jeep! The first Jeep I drove was in the Army back in 1984. I loved that Jeep! My next Jeep was a 1965 that I bought in 1994. I loved that Jeep also. Now it is 2016 and I just bought my 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport. And guess what... I love this one too! I can't believe how comfortable this Jeep is. I traded in a fully-loaded Lincoln Navigator for this Jeep, and I honestly think this Jeep is more comfortable. Of course I do not like leather seats, so that might be the whole reason I like this more! It's comfortable, it drives great, it rides great, everything is right there where you need it (once you get used to the location of stuff). I have three complaints: 1) I wish it came with a standard hood lock. 2) I wish it came with standard grab bars to haul your butt into the seat. 3) I wish the wind noise wasn't so loud. Other than those three things, my Jeep is perfect!
Wranglewr review
Not a great family car. More of a single man or woman's car. Good for commuting or off roading.Good winter driving car. Good for long trips. Sport model doesn't have a lot of electronic gizmos, so there is less to go wrong. There are tons of after market parts you can put on these, to dress it up. An all around fun vehicle.
You get what you see
I have the 10th anniversary Rubicon and I love it. If you're looking for a great jeep, this is it! If you're looking for a comfortable SUV, move on. This is a rugged, mountain climber and it rocks with the lid off. You get what you see
Modern classic
We drove a 2003 Honda Pilot for the last 10 years. It was the darling of the automotive press when we bought it. So that is the yardstick. When going to test drive the Rubi, I expected it to be loud on the highway. It isn't. In fact it's pleasantly quiet, much quieter than the Pilot. Huh? Yes. Every review about Wranglers goes on and on about how crude they are. We did not find this to be true. The UConnect features work perfectly and intuitively. We're happy with the Wrangler and enjoy the fun it brings on our local trails and off road parks.
