Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews

It's a Jeep! Dan Ouellette , 08/02/2016 Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I don't understand people who bash the Jeep saying it's not comfortable, it bounces a lot, etc... It is a JEEP people! If you want comfort, go buy something else. But just remember, whatever else you buy just isn't a Jeep! The first Jeep I drove was in the Army back in 1984. I loved that Jeep! My next Jeep was a 1965 that I bought in 1994. I loved that Jeep also. Now it is 2016 and I just bought my 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport. And guess what... I love this one too! I can't believe how comfortable this Jeep is. I traded in a fully-loaded Lincoln Navigator for this Jeep, and I honestly think this Jeep is more comfortable. Of course I do not like leather seats, so that might be the whole reason I like this more! It's comfortable, it drives great, it rides great, everything is right there where you need it (once you get used to the location of stuff). I have three complaints: 1) I wish it came with a standard hood lock. 2) I wish it came with standard grab bars to haul your butt into the seat. 3) I wish the wind noise wasn't so loud. Other than those three things, my Jeep is perfect! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

'13 Wrangler Unlimited breal3 , 12/25/2012 33 of 35 people found this review helpful I have had probably 5 Jeeps in my life... This one is one of the best! I have almost 10,000 miles on it now and haven't had any problems at all. The build quality is equal to if not better then my previous car (Acura TSX). The new engine is perfect, I use the Jeep to tow my 20ft boat to and from the lake with no lack of power.

Wranglewr review VINCENT Lombardo , 07/03/2016 Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Not a great family car. More of a single man or woman's car. Good for commuting or off roading.Good winter driving car. Good for long trips. Sport model doesn't have a lot of electronic gizmos, so there is less to go wrong. There are tons of after market parts you can put on these, to dress it up. An all around fun vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

You get what you see Jeef L , 03/08/2016 Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have the 10th anniversary Rubicon and I love it. If you're looking for a great jeep, this is it! If you're looking for a comfortable SUV, move on. This is a rugged, mountain climber and it rocks with the lid off. You get what you see Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value