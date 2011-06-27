Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews

Finally back in a Jeep Wrangler! jackcolton , 12/28/2011 186 of 189 people found this review helpful I custom ordered a 2012 Black Jeep Wrangler Sahara (6-Speed), and finally took delivery 2 weeks ago. This thing is awesome! I've owned a 1998 Jeep Wrangler Sahara, and this one is substantially better in every way. Build quality feels strong and as if it will last a very long time. A few things... 1) Don't buy a Jeep Wrangler without test driving and loving everything about it. If you have a big smile on your face each time, you are good to go. 2) There is at least $4,000 or so in markup, so do your shopping research and negotiate. Mine stickered at $32,500, got it for $27,800. 3) So far in city driving I'm getting about 320 miles per tank. 4) Custom ordering took 7 weeks. Report Abuse

My first 1100 miles albert993 , 10/08/2011 34 of 34 people found this review helpful Living in S. Texas, I took delivery of my 2012 Jeep Sahara Unlimited out of a dealership in Roswell, just North of Atlanta, GA during the Labor Day weekend. I was planning on a leisurely trip back through New Orleans but Tropical Storm Lee changed all that. I skirted the storm as close as Baton Rouge and encountered very heavy rain and high winds but my new Jeep took it like a trooper. Between Baton Rough and Lafayette, I even encountered some minor flooding that backed up traffic for over a mile but my trusty new Jeep forded the rising water like a champ. Once leaving Lake Charles, the rains receded and it was off to Houston. Never did I notice even a drop of water penetrate the interior

2nd JK Owner orange06 , 03/30/2012 27 of 27 people found this review helpful 5 months and 5000 miles later, I'm still excited to wake up every morning to drive my Jeep. Traded in a 2010 Unlimited Sport (auto) for the new 2012 Sport (6 speed). Instant upgrade in power and cabin presence. It's a little squirrely at highway speeds compared to the 4 door. If you have kids, the getting in and out of a 2 door is work. I'd think twice if this was your primary vehicle. I'm one leg in, one leg out to belt my 5 year old in, my wife climbs in to do it. Passenger side only. Great price point of $22k for a base sport. Don't let the looks of a Rubicon/Special Edition suck you in. If you aren't going to wheel it regularly, you're wasting 10 grand.

2012 Unlimited Sahara with 5spd automatic tlucyk , 09/04/2011 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Drove from Williston, ND to Jackson Hole WY so terrain was a combination of flats, hills and mountainous. On the flats, the Jeep had no problem holding the speed limit using the cruise control. In the hills and mountainous areas, it down shifted 1 or 2 gears to maintain the speed limit. Our best fuel economy was 24.3 MPG (no wind, no A/C, highway speed limit less than 60 MPH); our worst fuel economy was 17.7 MPG (10 MPH head wind, A/C running, highway speed limit 75 MPH). 95% of the mileage was highway. Fuel mileage was hand calculated (miles driven divided by gallons to fill), not based on vehicle computer.