Used 2011 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

Know what to expect and you will love it!! thomm99 , 04/14/2011 29 of 29 people found this review helpful If you want a Wrangler you know there isn't anything else that will do. I love my 2011 unlimited. The changes that were made to the interior have made a world of difference in the comfort of a daily driver stuck in traffic, but haven't taken anything away from what it can do off road. Be prepared for extra attention when you take the top and doors off. A wide open 4 door gets a lot of appreciative looks at stop lights!! As long as you know what to expect in terms of comfort and performance you will be very happy with a Wrangler. Having kids I highly recommend the Unlimited. Plenty of room for everything. The power is reasonable, mileage is decent for what it is, exterior is iconic!

It's a Jeep thing....NOW I understand :) uber , 06/29/2011 16 of 17 people found this review helpful 70th Anniversary Unlimited Auto - Bronze Pearl. I had pretty much decided on a Dodge Journey based on reviews and my requirements. So....I hiked off to the dealerships...drove the Journey....it wasn't bad.....good in fact....but....there they were....all those Wranglers....looking cool and iconic....made the Journey look pathetic....then I found out about the rebates and I was sold....$11k off sticker incl tax!! Three weeks in and I can't stop smiling... a bit more power would be OK but, when you are in a Jeep you don't care if you go a bit slower. It's not a sports car...point it in the general direction you want and it will go there....over almost anything! So much more than I expected.

Red Wrangler osucowboy1 , 01/26/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my fifth Wrangler in 10 years, the last being an identical 2010. We upgraded to the 2011 from the 2010 because of the interior changes and the need to take a 3,500 mile trip over Christmas break. The interior changes in the 2011 made for a very comfortable trip. Armrests are better placed and padded. Trim is rounded rather than squared. Seats are more comfortable and access to the rear seat is improved. The acoustics are better and the 2011 had less wind noise. Gas mileage was 21 mpg overall with a difference of about a mile to the gallon noted when using 10% ethanol. We love the Jeep and just helped our daughter buy an identical black sport. Nothing like the "Jeep" wave.

Comfort without giving up Jeep nature Happy in TN , 10/04/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We purchased this 2011 Jeep Wrangler Sahara last week and couldn't be happier with our choice. The traditional Jeep crowd may be put off by the heated seats, navigation system with HDD audio, climate control, and power windows. For us, it's a great way to give us the comfort and convenience of a luxury vehicle during the weekly commute combined with a capable off-road fun vehicle on the weekends. The family hasn't stopped smiling since our purchase.