Used 2017 Jeep Renegade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Renegade SUV
Altitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,691*
Total Cash Price
$23,421
Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,691*
Total Cash Price
$23,421
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,709*
Total Cash Price
$20,286
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,190*
Total Cash Price
$18,442
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,598*
Total Cash Price
$19,180
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,618*
Total Cash Price
$26,003
Deserthawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,729*
Total Cash Price
$27,110
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,322*
Total Cash Price
$26,372
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,709*
Total Cash Price
$20,286
Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,155*
Total Cash Price
$24,712
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Renegade SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$4,876
|Maintenance
|$404
|$2,332
|$799
|$1,236
|$2,892
|$7,662
|Repairs
|$439
|$638
|$743
|$867
|$1,015
|$3,702
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,278
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,486
|Financing
|$1,260
|$1,012
|$751
|$469
|$170
|$3,661
|Depreciation
|$5,135
|$2,177
|$1,916
|$1,698
|$1,524
|$12,450
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,478
|$9,262
|$7,404
|$7,559
|$8,988
|$44,691
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Renegade SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$4,876
|Maintenance
|$404
|$2,332
|$799
|$1,236
|$2,892
|$7,662
|Repairs
|$439
|$638
|$743
|$867
|$1,015
|$3,702
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,278
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,486
|Financing
|$1,260
|$1,012
|$751
|$469
|$170
|$3,661
|Depreciation
|$5,135
|$2,177
|$1,916
|$1,698
|$1,524
|$12,450
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,478
|$9,262
|$7,404
|$7,559
|$8,988
|$44,691
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Renegade SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$4,223
|Maintenance
|$350
|$2,020
|$692
|$1,070
|$2,505
|$6,636
|Repairs
|$381
|$552
|$644
|$751
|$879
|$3,207
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,107
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,287
|Financing
|$1,091
|$877
|$650
|$406
|$147
|$3,171
|Depreciation
|$4,447
|$1,885
|$1,660
|$1,471
|$1,320
|$10,783
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,942
|$8,022
|$6,413
|$6,547
|$7,785
|$38,709
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Renegade SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$318
|$1,836
|$629
|$973
|$2,277
|$6,033
|Repairs
|$346
|$502
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$2,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,006
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,170
|Financing
|$992
|$797
|$591
|$369
|$134
|$2,883
|Depreciation
|$4,043
|$1,714
|$1,509
|$1,337
|$1,200
|$9,803
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,038
|$7,293
|$5,830
|$5,952
|$7,077
|$35,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Renegade SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$331
|$1,909
|$654
|$1,012
|$2,368
|$6,274
|Repairs
|$360
|$522
|$608
|$710
|$831
|$3,032
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,046
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,217
|Financing
|$1,032
|$829
|$615
|$384
|$139
|$2,998
|Depreciation
|$4,205
|$1,783
|$1,569
|$1,390
|$1,248
|$10,195
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,400
|$7,585
|$6,063
|$6,190
|$7,360
|$36,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Renegade SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$5,413
|Maintenance
|$448
|$2,589
|$887
|$1,372
|$3,211
|$8,507
|Repairs
|$488
|$708
|$825
|$963
|$1,127
|$4,110
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,418
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,650
|Financing
|$1,399
|$1,124
|$833
|$520
|$189
|$4,065
|Depreciation
|$5,701
|$2,417
|$2,128
|$1,885
|$1,692
|$13,822
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,744
|$10,283
|$8,220
|$8,392
|$9,979
|$49,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Renegade SUV Deserthawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,197
|$5,643
|Maintenance
|$467
|$2,699
|$925
|$1,430
|$3,347
|$8,869
|Repairs
|$509
|$738
|$860
|$1,004
|$1,175
|$4,285
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,479
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,720
|Financing
|$1,458
|$1,172
|$869
|$542
|$197
|$4,238
|Depreciation
|$5,943
|$2,520
|$2,218
|$1,965
|$1,764
|$14,410
|Fuel
|$2,367
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$12,564
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,286
|$10,721
|$8,570
|$8,749
|$10,403
|$51,729
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Renegade SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$5,490
|Maintenance
|$455
|$2,625
|$899
|$1,391
|$3,256
|$8,627
|Repairs
|$495
|$718
|$837
|$977
|$1,143
|$4,168
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,439
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,673
|Financing
|$1,419
|$1,140
|$845
|$528
|$192
|$4,123
|Depreciation
|$5,781
|$2,451
|$2,158
|$1,912
|$1,716
|$14,018
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$12,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,924
|$10,429
|$8,337
|$8,511
|$10,120
|$50,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Renegade SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$4,223
|Maintenance
|$350
|$2,020
|$692
|$1,070
|$2,505
|$6,636
|Repairs
|$381
|$552
|$644
|$751
|$879
|$3,207
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,107
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,287
|Financing
|$1,091
|$877
|$650
|$406
|$147
|$3,171
|Depreciation
|$4,447
|$1,885
|$1,660
|$1,471
|$1,320
|$10,783
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,942
|$8,022
|$6,413
|$6,547
|$7,785
|$38,709
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Renegade SUV Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$5,144
|Maintenance
|$426
|$2,460
|$843
|$1,304
|$3,051
|$8,084
|Repairs
|$464
|$673
|$784
|$915
|$1,071
|$3,906
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,348
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,568
|Financing
|$1,329
|$1,068
|$792
|$494
|$180
|$3,863
|Depreciation
|$5,418
|$2,297
|$2,022
|$1,792
|$1,608
|$13,136
|Fuel
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,289
|$2,357
|$2,428
|$11,453
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,111
|$9,773
|$7,812
|$7,976
|$9,483
|$47,155
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Renegade
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Jeep Renegade in Virginia is:not available
