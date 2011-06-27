Used 2016 Jeep Renegade SUV Consumer Reviews
Could have been better
I enjoy my Renegade, but it just seems to be lacking a little bit in nearly every area besides the infotainment system. First off I got a great deal on mine, well below MSRP with an extended warranty, my payments are right where I want them, and its overall affordable. Comfortable ride overall, front seats are comfy, nice support, and feel nice and of good quality in general. Headroom is in abundance. Back seat isn't too bad if you are not as big as I am(5'10, 220lbs), HOWEVER, if you have a rear facing car seat, the fit is EXTREMELY tight. I have a Graco click connect that just clicks into a base that doesn't leave the car, since I am as big as I am I have the front seat pushed all the way back, this causes the car seat to just barely get in. Rear seats however do fold down nicely and easily for extra cargo space if needed. Trunk cargo is meh, I can fit groceries in it no problem if I am not picking up my usual 35lb bag of dog food that day. The mileage is horrendous. I purchased the 6 speed manual due to the complaints I read about the auto on numerous sites, est. 24/31 MPG with the 1.4 Turbo 6spd. yeah, 24/31 if you push it 1/4 of the way there. If I drive cautiously and slow I can get 21.8mpg according to the dash readout, however when I do the math myself it is more like 20.2 MPG, freeway MAYBE 28, MAYBE! I reset my MPG and mileage counter on the freeway going 65 in a 65MPH zone so it was fresh, no shifting, no accelerating or braking, I was getting 28MPG on the dot, not 31. I watched my current MPG and it was around 28, if I went 55 in a 65, I would get the quoted 31. So whoever did the testing for the sticker mileage is in my opinion a jackass. First to second gear feels extremely sloppy, to make sure it wasn't mine I went to another dealer and test drove 3 more, all same issue, 1st to 2nd sloppier than a soup sandwich, 2-3, 3-4, and so forth nice and smooth, on all of them that I drove. For a 1.4L turbo, it just seems way lacking in performance for the mileage I get, It isn't bad, but I am sure there are quite a few better options out there. So you might be asking why did I buy this damned thing? Well, its ride is smooth, it was in my price range, insurance was cheap, it does every job I need it to do, all the stuff I wanted and none of the stuff I didn't. Like navigation, heated seats, leather(in AZ, yuck!), 4x4, none of this I didn't want and it was hard finding one that had bluetooth, BU camera, USB, cloth, white with non black interior, and a manual without those things. What would I improve on this car? Extra 2-4" legroom in front AND back seats, extra few inches in trunk, a smoother 1-2 gear shift, honest mileage ratings. Best part about this vehicle? Interior is AMAZING! Infotainment system is extremely easy to use, easy to set up, easy to adjust things on the fly, steering wheel controls only make it 10 times easier. UPDATE 8/13/2018: The mileage has increased to about 26.4 where half is freeway half is city driving. The vehicle so far seems to be pretty durable and reliable. The shift from 1-2 is still sloppier than a $2 whore. Still believe that a couple extra inches of legroom is needed. UPDATE 2/13/2019: My average MPG is now about 27.3 for the 26000 miles on it. So not too shabby. However I have come across a crappy realization that the fix-a-flat/air compressor that comes with it is absolute junk and completely unreliable. If you do purchase this, get the factory tire kit with the jack, tire, and lug wrench(car doesn't come with any of those). The caps on the lug bolts are easily stripped and destroyed, almost no retailer carries lug bolts in stock, gotta go to a dealership or online. The car does have a heavy vibration when freshly started in the morning. This isn't new, but it feels like its getting worse. Auto shops find nothing wrong and dealership claims everything is normal and that is to be expected. I still do wish there were some extra inches of leg room. I have kept up with all maintenance on the car, and besides the lack of a tire kit which put me in a huge bind since the compressor failed midway of its first use, it seems pretty reliable.
Happy Camper...
I purchased a Jeep Renegade and absolutely love it! Everything I needed in an SUV is completely in the Jeep. I just use mine for casual use around town and at the beach. It is comfortable, easy to get in and out of and has lots of room for a smaller SUV. Jeep did a bit of "overkill" with the Jeep symbol throughout the vehicle, but it didn't distract me from purchasing it. If your looking for something fun, easy to drive, dependable, then this is for you. Two Thumbs Up!
I LOVE THIS CAR!!!!
I did what most of my family and friends would describe as an insane amount of research before I purchased this car. I had a 2009 Ford Escape, which I absolutely LOVED and bought when I first moved down here to DC 5 years ago. A co-worker offered a good price, and I wanted 4WD so enough said, I needed a new car. I opted for the Renegade after I saw about 7 hours of reviews on YouTube and took into consideration the size for living in the city, and the capabilities for when I won't live here anymore. It looks terrific at off-roading and is a nice, boxy shape, even a bit smaller than my Escape. I don't like the swoopy new SUV's that really aren't adventure-capable. The Latitude 4x4 was in the price point I needed, including all the features I wanted (power sunroof, heated seats (and steering wheel!), temp spare tire). The slightly smaller size is better for street parking for the time being, and the back-up cam is a pretty sweet feature. Although I only bought the car yesterday, I wanted it enough to fly up to Boston to get it (from DC) and I drove it down here last night and spent all day in it today. All 8 hours yesterday were comfortable, and the windshield rain sensors are incredible. It was super safe driving in the dark on the highway in the rain. An avid camper, hiker, and adventurer, I know this car will handle everything I need: Assateague over-sand days at the beach, and winter camping in Pennsylvania snow-covered forests. I will update this review after I've done a few of those activities. DISCLAIMER::: In my "insane" research and in chatting with a few people I saw on the street with a Renegade, I gathered that the automatic transmission lacks mojo on the pickup. That's why I opted for the manual / stick shift. I have had ZERO problems with that getting from Boston to DC and dealing with ridiculous DC drivers. It's quite zippy. The fuel economy is about the same as my 4cyl. 2wd Escape, which is really nice because I do commute to my job every day, and it's nice to know that for my weekend adventures I won't be blowing through cash on gas. Overall the Latitude 4x4 is packed with what I'd call Varsity features for a pretty good deal. If anyone else is ditching an old Escape looking for a new adventure vehicle and doesn't have a $50K budget for a Grand Cherokee, the Renegade is seriously worth considering. I did consider buying a used Grand Cherokee and still opted for the new Renegade. The features and the newness for the same cost are totally worth it.
It's good enough for Bruce Wayne...and me.
Most of the reviews I've seen have been completely unhelpful to anyone. It seems as if many people were expecting diesel gas mileage and a powerhouse engine. It's a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine. The sticker clearly stated 21-29 mpg. So far it looks to be on the mid to high side of that range. I bought this for myself at the same type as buying my wife a 2016 Cherokee 75th Anniversary. She wanted the luxury, I wanted fun and sporty. This Batman-themed Jeep came fully loaded with a Power/Manual SkyView moon roof, 6.5" UConnect system equipped with Navigation, Rear Backup Camera and all the bells and whistles (wi-fi as well). Multiple USB ports were a welcome sight. The design of the windows makes for fewer blind spots than I had expected (also included window tinting). The rear legroom is not nearly as poor as people make it out to be and the seats are extremely comfortable. The steering wheel is tilting and telescoping and has a great feel to it. This Jeep handles smoothly and hugs the road very well. A couple of nice added bonuses that I didn't expect but will likely get some use are the inclusion of the towing package as well as the Jeep being 4&4 (snow, sand, mud). All the accents including the badging are in black as well as the wheels. Most of the interior accents are in black as well. I've not had it long but I'm in love with my first ever Jeep vehicle.
4x4 Fun, Technologically Dumb
I began leasing my 2016 Renegade Trailhawk about 6 months ago. I was looking for a cheap and fun solution for Michigan driving. The look took a while to get used to the look but then I started to like it, and the visibility while driving was awesome (lots of head room). I took it off roading and was amazed by the capability of the little jeep. With ground clearance higher than a standard truck and multiple smart 4x4 settings there was not much that I couldn't conquer, especially the hill descent was very entertaining. When winter hit the snow was meaningless to the Renegade. It would tear through 12 inches of snow and hard packed ice without a problem. At this point you are probably wondering why my rating for the vehicle is so low, well let me explain. I commute 30-40 minutes one-way to get to work, all highway driving. This quickly made me realize two of the Jeep's biggest downfalls. 1) Speed: the speed of this jeep is unbearably slow. I took the jeep into the shop and was provided a Chrysler 200 as a rental. The significant speed difference of the 200 made me feel as if I was in a tuned sports car. I think a huge problem is the transmission in the 2.4L Tigershark (maybe it should be “Tigger”shark), which is a 9 speed that has a "acceleration" technique of using less gears when you step on it. The lag of this system is well over a few seconds sometimes, and even when the timing is right, the car takes a good 10 seconds plus to get to 60. I didn't buy this jeep with the intention of replacing my race car, however, I very much dislike the terrifying emotion that I experience when simply getting on a launch ramp to the express way, or debating a pass on a two-lane highway. Not to mention, on numerous occasions the transmission has jerked on me when initially putting the car in drive/reverse, and we all know this winter even in Michigan was very mild so cold temperatures are not to blame. 2) Comfort: Driving this jeep on a sand dune or through the woods is amazing, there is no other way to put it. However, city/long distance driving this jeep really shows you its uncomfortable side. I am driving the most expensive model of the Renegade, the Trailhawk, and the front seats lack the ability to adjust lumbar. Also, although the bucket seats look great with black vinyl interior stitched in red, the bucket is a little too small, therefore, a rather skinny mid-build 6-foot guy like me feels like I am being cramped in the seat and my shoulders are pushed forward while my back cannot find support, especially not in my lumbar. Another thing in regards to comfort is noise. At speeds around 30-45 mph the engine/transmission lets out an uncomfortable hum that sounds like the gear change just isn't quite right. I hope this is not how it was designed purposely. To wrap up this review I also must mention that my engine light has gone off 4+ times in a period of 2-3 months. Every time I get it flashed it reads as a thermostat issue, which it is not. It was taken for a few days, while I got to drive the "race car 200", to be looked at more in depth. The computer underwent numerous upgrades and everything was good to go. Less than a mile out of the lot the engine light went back on. I don't think my local dealership is bad at their job, I think a cheap jeep with a 9 speed transmission, advanced 4x4 system, and AWFUL voice activated blue tooth system, among other technical abilities is OVER developed. Similar to Android devices, it might be great that it can scan your retina as a security measure before someone reads your sensitive text messages among a multitude of additional outrageous applications, however, when it becomes so overwhelmed with glitches that it is dysfunctional in less than a year, then the lack of sustainability is an issue. In conclusion, this is a fun, progressive, fuel efficient machine with impressive off road capability. Take my cons with a grain of salt as I am sure not everyone has had the same experience, but when spending $300+ a month to lease the top model of a vehicle, I expect a little more. Drive safe out there.
