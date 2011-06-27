Used 2016 Jeep Renegade SUV Consumer Reviews

Could have been better Matt , 08/12/2016 Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 65 of 66 people found this review helpful I enjoy my Renegade, but it just seems to be lacking a little bit in nearly every area besides the infotainment system. First off I got a great deal on mine, well below MSRP with an extended warranty, my payments are right where I want them, and its overall affordable. Comfortable ride overall, front seats are comfy, nice support, and feel nice and of good quality in general. Headroom is in abundance. Back seat isn't too bad if you are not as big as I am(5'10, 220lbs), HOWEVER, if you have a rear facing car seat, the fit is EXTREMELY tight. I have a Graco click connect that just clicks into a base that doesn't leave the car, since I am as big as I am I have the front seat pushed all the way back, this causes the car seat to just barely get in. Rear seats however do fold down nicely and easily for extra cargo space if needed. Trunk cargo is meh, I can fit groceries in it no problem if I am not picking up my usual 35lb bag of dog food that day. The mileage is horrendous. I purchased the 6 speed manual due to the complaints I read about the auto on numerous sites, est. 24/31 MPG with the 1.4 Turbo 6spd. yeah, 24/31 if you push it 1/4 of the way there. If I drive cautiously and slow I can get 21.8mpg according to the dash readout, however when I do the math myself it is more like 20.2 MPG, freeway MAYBE 28, MAYBE! I reset my MPG and mileage counter on the freeway going 65 in a 65MPH zone so it was fresh, no shifting, no accelerating or braking, I was getting 28MPG on the dot, not 31. I watched my current MPG and it was around 28, if I went 55 in a 65, I would get the quoted 31. So whoever did the testing for the sticker mileage is in my opinion a jackass. First to second gear feels extremely sloppy, to make sure it wasn't mine I went to another dealer and test drove 3 more, all same issue, 1st to 2nd sloppier than a soup sandwich, 2-3, 3-4, and so forth nice and smooth, on all of them that I drove. For a 1.4L turbo, it just seems way lacking in performance for the mileage I get, It isn't bad, but I am sure there are quite a few better options out there. So you might be asking why did I buy this damned thing? Well, its ride is smooth, it was in my price range, insurance was cheap, it does every job I need it to do, all the stuff I wanted and none of the stuff I didn't. Like navigation, heated seats, leather(in AZ, yuck!), 4x4, none of this I didn't want and it was hard finding one that had bluetooth, BU camera, USB, cloth, white with non black interior, and a manual without those things. What would I improve on this car? Extra 2-4" legroom in front AND back seats, extra few inches in trunk, a smoother 1-2 gear shift, honest mileage ratings. Best part about this vehicle? Interior is AMAZING! Infotainment system is extremely easy to use, easy to set up, easy to adjust things on the fly, steering wheel controls only make it 10 times easier. UPDATE 8/13/2018: The mileage has increased to about 26.4 where half is freeway half is city driving. The vehicle so far seems to be pretty durable and reliable. The shift from 1-2 is still sloppier than a $2 whore. Still believe that a couple extra inches of legroom is needed. UPDATE 2/13/2019: My average MPG is now about 27.3 for the 26000 miles on it. So not too shabby. However I have come across a crappy realization that the fix-a-flat/air compressor that comes with it is absolute junk and completely unreliable. If you do purchase this, get the factory tire kit with the jack, tire, and lug wrench(car doesn't come with any of those). The caps on the lug bolts are easily stripped and destroyed, almost no retailer carries lug bolts in stock, gotta go to a dealership or online. The car does have a heavy vibration when freshly started in the morning. This isn't new, but it feels like its getting worse. Auto shops find nothing wrong and dealership claims everything is normal and that is to be expected. I still do wish there were some extra inches of leg room. I have kept up with all maintenance on the car, and besides the lack of a tire kit which put me in a huge bind since the compressor failed midway of its first use, it seems pretty reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Happy Camper... Happy Camper! , 09/04/2016 Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I purchased a Jeep Renegade and absolutely love it! Everything I needed in an SUV is completely in the Jeep. I just use mine for casual use around town and at the beach. It is comfortable, easy to get in and out of and has lots of room for a smaller SUV. Jeep did a bit of "overkill" with the Jeep symbol throughout the vehicle, but it didn't distract me from purchasing it. If your looking for something fun, easy to drive, dependable, then this is for you. Two Thumbs Up! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I LOVE THIS CAR!!!! DCoutdoorsGirl , 10/02/2016 Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I did what most of my family and friends would describe as an insane amount of research before I purchased this car. I had a 2009 Ford Escape, which I absolutely LOVED and bought when I first moved down here to DC 5 years ago. A co-worker offered a good price, and I wanted 4WD so enough said, I needed a new car. I opted for the Renegade after I saw about 7 hours of reviews on YouTube and took into consideration the size for living in the city, and the capabilities for when I won't live here anymore. It looks terrific at off-roading and is a nice, boxy shape, even a bit smaller than my Escape. I don't like the swoopy new SUV's that really aren't adventure-capable. The Latitude 4x4 was in the price point I needed, including all the features I wanted (power sunroof, heated seats (and steering wheel!), temp spare tire). The slightly smaller size is better for street parking for the time being, and the back-up cam is a pretty sweet feature. Although I only bought the car yesterday, I wanted it enough to fly up to Boston to get it (from DC) and I drove it down here last night and spent all day in it today. All 8 hours yesterday were comfortable, and the windshield rain sensors are incredible. It was super safe driving in the dark on the highway in the rain. An avid camper, hiker, and adventurer, I know this car will handle everything I need: Assateague over-sand days at the beach, and winter camping in Pennsylvania snow-covered forests. I will update this review after I've done a few of those activities. DISCLAIMER::: In my "insane" research and in chatting with a few people I saw on the street with a Renegade, I gathered that the automatic transmission lacks mojo on the pickup. That's why I opted for the manual / stick shift. I have had ZERO problems with that getting from Boston to DC and dealing with ridiculous DC drivers. It's quite zippy. The fuel economy is about the same as my 4cyl. 2wd Escape, which is really nice because I do commute to my job every day, and it's nice to know that for my weekend adventures I won't be blowing through cash on gas. Overall the Latitude 4x4 is packed with what I'd call Varsity features for a pretty good deal. If anyone else is ditching an old Escape looking for a new adventure vehicle and doesn't have a $50K budget for a Grand Cherokee, the Renegade is seriously worth considering. I did consider buying a used Grand Cherokee and still opted for the new Renegade. The features and the newness for the same cost are totally worth it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's good enough for Bruce Wayne...and me. Blane , 07/25/2016 Justice Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 40 of 42 people found this review helpful Most of the reviews I've seen have been completely unhelpful to anyone. It seems as if many people were expecting diesel gas mileage and a powerhouse engine. It's a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine. The sticker clearly stated 21-29 mpg. So far it looks to be on the mid to high side of that range. I bought this for myself at the same type as buying my wife a 2016 Cherokee 75th Anniversary. She wanted the luxury, I wanted fun and sporty. This Batman-themed Jeep came fully loaded with a Power/Manual SkyView moon roof, 6.5" UConnect system equipped with Navigation, Rear Backup Camera and all the bells and whistles (wi-fi as well). Multiple USB ports were a welcome sight. The design of the windows makes for fewer blind spots than I had expected (also included window tinting). The rear legroom is not nearly as poor as people make it out to be and the seats are extremely comfortable. The steering wheel is tilting and telescoping and has a great feel to it. This Jeep handles smoothly and hugs the road very well. A couple of nice added bonuses that I didn't expect but will likely get some use are the inclusion of the towing package as well as the Jeep being 4&4 (snow, sand, mud). All the accents including the badging are in black as well as the wheels. Most of the interior accents are in black as well. I've not had it long but I'm in love with my first ever Jeep vehicle. Report Abuse